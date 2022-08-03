Dane Cook, 50, is engaged to Kelsi Taylor, 23, after five years together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dane Cook is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor after five years of dating.

The 50-year-old American comedian proposed to the 23-year-old fitness instructor on Wednesday 13 July. The couple revealed the engagement news to social media earlier this week.

“Fiancé has a nice ring to it. The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged,” Taylor captioned her Instagram post, which showed Cook getting down on one knee and popping the question. “A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment. I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Meanwhile, the Good Luck Chuck actor shared a video of the 13 July proposal, which took place at their vacation home in York Beach, Maine. The coastal town holds a “special place” for the Massachusetts native and was where the couple took their first trip together, according to People.

“She said yes!” he captioned the proposal video.

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor began dating in 2017 after the two met at a game night the comedian hosted at his home. During an Instagram Q&A, Cook explained they maintained a friendship “for a while” before falling “in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love,” per Us Weekly.

Cook has previously addressed his more than 25-year age gap with the singer-songwriter. During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cook mentioned his age difference with his girlfriend – who was 20 years old at the time – and was met with reserved reactions from the audience.

“Thank you for the snickers of approval, I’m sure that wasn’t judgement at all,” he joked.

“Sometimes I actually find myself saying where has she been all my life,” Cook later said. “And then I realise she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

He added, “People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.’ I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in a cradle for, like, nine years.’”

Following the news of the proposal, the couple spoke with People about the moment Cook popped the question, and their plans for the future.

“I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked,” he told the outlet.

“I’m about to spend the rest of my life with my favorite person and my best friend — what is there to not look forward to?” Taylor said. “Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart.”