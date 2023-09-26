Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dane Cook has married Kelsi Taylor, his partner of six years, during an intimate Hawaii wedding.

On Sunday 24 September, Cook, 51, confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he and Taylor, 24, had tied the knot over the weekend.

“Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii. The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you’ve got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return,” the comedian wrote. “The years of laughs, adventures and accomplishments we’ve shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony.

“I can’t wait to share more but for now just know this.. I’ve never felt this way. It’s so wonderful.”

According to People, the Good Luck Chuck star and the fitness instructor exchanged vows at a private estate in Oahu, Hawaii, in front of 20 guests.

Cook told the outlet that they chose Hawaii because “it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship”.

“It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu,” he said.

As for their actual wedding, the actor said that he and Taylor had wanted something more “intimate” and had “envisioned something that was more along the lines of a gathering of our closest family and friends”.

According to Cook, this meant that the wedding celebrations included a welcome BBQ, a night out at a jazz bar, and a pool party.

For the occasion, the 24-year-old bride wore the “Solstice Gown” from Grace Loves Lace, which features a v-neck, a low back and a leg slit.

She told People that the gown was “one of the first dresses” she tried on, and that she “immediately fell in love with it”.

“There’s just something about the simplicity and comfort of it and the beautiful stitching design and detail. So happy to have found this gem!” she said.

As for the couple’s vows, Taylor said that they went with traditional vows because she suspected that her comedian partner’s would outshine hers.

She told the outlet: “He has the best way with words, and I knew I wouldn’t even be able to match up to his delivery. I also really just wanted to keep our more intimate vows private and to give him a handwritten letter the morning of.”

The couple, who began dating in 2017, first met at a game night hosted by Cook at his house, according to the actor, who revealed the detail about their relationship during an Instagram Q&A in 2018.

“We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each other and then upgraded to love,” he said at the time.

They got engaged in July of last year after five years of dating.

Cook previously addressed the pair’s more than 25-year age gap during a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he’d mentioned the age difference with his girlfriend, who was 20 years old at the time, and been met with groans from the audience. “Thank you for the snickers of approval, I’m sure that wasn’t judgement at all,” he joked.

“Sometimes I actually find myself saying where has she been all my life,” Cook later said. “And then I realise she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

He added: “People are like: ‘You’re robbing the cradle.’ I was like: ‘She hasn’t slept in a cradle for, like, nine years.’”