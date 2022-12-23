Daniel Craig shares important lesson about social media in Knives Out

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig has shared a lesson about how people express themselves on social media from his new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The 54-year-old, who does not have any social media accounts, said that the film teaches people the importance of thinking before speaking, both online and offline.

His character, Detective Benoit Blanc, highlights the “dangers of speaking without thought” in the movie, which also stars Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista.

Speaking to Sky News, Craig said it was a lesson “we could all learn”, adding: “I mean, I’m not above any of it.

“Probably one of the reasons I stay off social media is I would say things that I would regret and I don’t want to do that.”

He added: “I kind of want to try and have some thought before I speak. You’ll see in this interview that I don’t!”

Craig also said that he did not ever plan to set up a social media profile and joked: “Wild horses couldn’t drag me to a social media account.”

The James Bond star has spoken out about his aversion to social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok before.

In October 2021, he told Sorted magazine: “I can categorically state that I won’t be going on social media ever in my life.”

Explaining that he prefers to keep a low profile, Craig explained: “It’s not that I dislike people. It’s more that I just want to have a private life like everyone else who isn’t in the public eye.

Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Daniel Craig in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (John Wilson/Netflix)

“I don’t get why people want to speak to me or get me to go out with them or anything, anyway. I’m relatively boring and I like my own space.”

In Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, Craig’s character is confirmed as a queer man. However, the actor said he did not want fans to make a “song and dance” about Blanc’s sexuality.

He told Deadline in November, following the movie’s premiere: ““The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense.

“And also, as I said at the LFF (London Film Festival), who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with? It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be?

“I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything.”