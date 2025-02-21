Danny Dyer reveals new career move inspired by Jeremy Clarkson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Dyer has unveiled a surprising new career move inspired by Jeremy Clarkson’s farm.

The EastEnders star, 47, who was raised on a council estate in Custom House, East London, has invested money into a caravan site off the northern coast of Kent.

Dyer has documented the early days of the business venture in his forthcoming Sky TV series The Dyer’s Caravan Park, which sees him and his daughter Dani take on the project on the Isle of Sheppey.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Friday (21 February), Dyer told the presenter: “I'm going to invest some dough into a caravan site.

“I went to caravans on my holiday as a kid - Canvey Island. Caravans are a thing for me, it's very much about nostalgia.”

He added: “I[‘ve] seen Jeremy Clarkson is cracking on with his farm so I'm going to try and run a caravan site and bring back the British holidays.”

In a trailer for The Dyer’s Caravan Park, Dyer jokes: “So, Clarkson's got his farm. Richard Hammond has his workshop, f*****g about in there. If Jamie Oliver can save school dinners then I think I want to bring back the caravan holiday. Why the f**k can't I save the British holiday?”

open image in gallery Danny Dyer has revealed he plans to save the British holiday by running his own caravan park ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

Asked by his daughter how he plans to go about saving the staycation, he replies: “Well I can chuck my face on it, chuck a few quid at it and try and make it cool again? It could be a complete f*****g failure and I could be talking complete f****g b****s…Long live the f*****g caravan.”

It comes after Dyer previously slammed Keir Starmer last October while speaking to The Big Issue, whom he also went undercover for.“

Speaking of the prime minister, Dyer said: “I don’t like this man. I don’t trust this man. He got the job handed to him on a plate. So what are you going to do to show us you’re different? And he’s gone straight in on pensioners? I find that f****** fascinating.”

“This is meant to be a working-class party,” continued The Football Factory star. “We need more working-class people in politics. Why Angela Rayner’s not leading things I don’t know. When she speaks, I listen.”

open image in gallery The ‘EastEnders’ star was inspired by former ‘Top Gear’ presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s farm ( Prime Video )

Dyer is no stranger to sharing his honest opinion about British politicians. In 2018 he made headlines after calling Cameron a “t***” in a rant about Brexit on Good Evening Britain.

Dyer asked: “Who knows about Brexit? No one has got a f***** clue what Brexit is, yeah. You watch Question Time, it’s comedy.”

He added: “So what’s happened to that t*** David Cameron who brought it on?” Dyer asked. “Let’s be fair. How comes he can scuttle off? He called all this on.”

“Where is the geezer?” asked the star. “I think he should be held accountable for it.”