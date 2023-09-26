It was the second adjective that did it. “You are probably the most charming and interesting person I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” he wrote. It came in a text to let me know that, instead of going on another date with me, he was actually getting back with his ex-girlfriend. OK, the “probably” part also stung.

The man in question was someone I’d been on two dates with. Things had been going well, and I was looking forward to a third. Then I received that text. It sent me spinning, particularly because it came two days before we were meant to meet, and two texts after I’d sent him a video of me singing an ABBA song at karaoke.

But the rest of the message rattled me, too. Despite the crux of it being about how he no longer wanted to date me, it was filled with effusive, florid language clearly designed to stroke my ego and make me feel good about myself. As if to disguise the fact that it was, ostensibly, a rejection, one that would presumably be so utterly soul-destroying that it could only possibly be couched among excessive compliments.