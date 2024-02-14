Fans obsess over Barry Keoghan in Valentine’s Day ad for Bumble

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Bumble has delivered a special treat to singles everywhere: Barry Keoghan.

On Wednesday 14 February, online dating app Bumble shared three photos from its newest campaign with the Saltburn star. In the first photo shared to social media, Keoghan, 31, posed shirtless, wearing only white shorts with red stripes. The Irish actor casually rested his hands behind his head, while lounging on a retro yellow couch.

The second image showed Keoghan standing in front of a pool table, channelling Western cowboy attire in a pair of light wash denim jeans with an oversized belted buckle. He styled the look with a light blue, sleeveless button-up shirt - adorned with eagles on each side - as he left the shirt completely unbuttoned.

In the final campaign photo, the Banshees of Inisherin actor was seen gazing into the camera as he reclined on a wooden frame bed. Keoghan was dressed in another pair of jeans, this time sporting a blue tank with yellow trim, while resting his hand on his chin.

“From us to you,” the official Instagram account for Bumble captioned the series of photos.

Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to the comments section to thank the female-focused dating app for sharing the Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

“Forgive me father for I have zoomed,” one Instagram user jokingly commented.

“Giving the girlies what they WANT!” another person wrote, while someone else said: “Bumble keeping us FED.”

“Not today, Satan!!! I will not spend another hour fantasising about Barry Keoghan! I will go back to my job doing very important work,” a fourth user shared, before adding: “Oh hell, who am I kidding. Today is over. I need to lie down now.”

While many fans couldn’t help but thirst over Keoghan’s ad for Bumble, it appears that the actor is currently off the market. Keoghan is rumoured to be dating 24-year-old singer Sabrina Carpenter, following his split from longtime girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The former couple share one son, Brando, who they welcomed in August 2022.

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked romance rumours in December 2023, when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in photos published by the Daily Mail. The pair were later photographed together at W Magazine’s Grammys after party in February 2024, according to a post shared by the outlet.

The rumoured couple were most recently seen grabbing dinner together at Nobu in Los Angeles on February 9, just three days before being spotted again at Delilah in West Hollywood.

The “Nonsense” singer was previously linked to Shawn Mendes and fellow Disney Channel alum Joshua Bassett, which many fans speculated was the inspiration behind Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song, “Driver’s License”.