A woman has revealed how her ex-boyfriend previously threatened to break up with her due to a photo she posted on Instagram, prompting viewers to come to her defence.

In a recent video shared on TikTok, Htee, @hteesheee, shared a message she received from her ex-boyfriend about a selfie posted on her Instagram story.

“If I don’t see this gone in the next 5 min before 1:40 pm I’m done,” his message reads.

He then sent her a screenshot of a timer, which was counting down the minutes. Before Htee responded, he told her that her time was up.

“You have a good life,” the message continues. “You don’t have to be a burden with me anymore, you can do whatever you want.”

“People that are saying Euphoria is dramatic but I had to deal with this,” Htee wrote in the text caption over the clip, referring to the HBO TV series.

As of 4 March, the clip has more than 657,700 views, with TikTok users in the comments angered by Htee’s former boyfriend’s behaviour.

“Bro what why are guys so entitled,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “LMAO WHY DOES HE THINK HE’S ABOVE U PLSS”

Others acknowledged that Htee’s ex-boyfriend shouldn’t have been so bothered by her Instagram story in the first place.

“Why do men try to date beautiful women then get mad when she posts a picture, insanity,” one viewer wrote, while another person asked: “Literally what was even wrong [with] the picture.”

The video also resonated with a number of viewers, who took to the comments to share their own stories about previous relationships.

“I really let guys control who I talked to and what I posted when I was a teenager. It angers me so much to even think of it now,” one comment reads.

“MY EX DID THE SAME THING,” another TikTok user wrote. “And then when I broke up [with] him [because] he cheated, he gave me a timer to get back [together with] him and I was like ??”

In a follow-up video, Htee claimed that her ex-boyfriend made another TikTok account to follow her and make it known to her that he’s watching her content.

“I’ve blocked like three different accounts already, boy leave me alone,” she wrote in the caption.

Speaking to The Independent, Htee added that she’s blocked her ex-boyfriend on all social media accounts, before adding: “I don’t think he really understood the severity of his texts. I still think he’s a good person but it was unacceptable behaviour, I broke up with him shortly after.”