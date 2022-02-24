DWTS’s Cheryl Burke speaks out about her divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has now spoken out about her recently filed divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.

In an Instagram post shared on 25 February, Burke, 47, broke her silence about her split from the Boy Meets World star, 42, detailing how difficult it is to publicly talk about.

“I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realised there isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.”

“Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me,” she added. “Love you all.”

In the comments, the dancer received words of encouragement and love from her friends and her co-workers.

“Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone,” Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the judges on DWTS, wrote. “You know you. I’m proud of you for being brave…. I love you and support you and you are not alone my friend.”

“Love you babe,” Cody Rigsby, Burke’s partner on season 30 of the show, commented.

Burke and Lawerence’s breakup was first publicly announced on 23 February by TMZ. According to documents obtained by the publication, Burke listed 7 January 2022 as their date of separation, and they have a prenuptial agreement arranged. In regards to the reason why they split, Burke cited this as “the usual irreconcilable differences.”

Burke and Lawrence first meet in 2006 during a season of Dancing with the Stars where Lawrence’s brother, Joey, was competing. And off the bat, they had a strong connection.

“There was an attraction right away,” Burke told People in 2019. “But we were both really young.”

And while they started a relationship shortly after their first introduction, they broke things off after a year. However, they rekindled their romance in 2017 and got married in May 2019.

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke explain to People at the time, days before their wedding. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.