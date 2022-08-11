Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new dating app promises to connect single conservatives with others who share similar political beliefs.

The new app, The Right Stuff, is set to launch in September. A video on the app’s website featuring Ryann McEnany, the sister of former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, notes that the dating platform will be “invite-only, so not just anyone can join”.

According to the promotional video, while the app will be free to use, women will never have to pay because they will receive “premium subscriptions” if they invite a “couple” friends. Men will have to pay to access the premium, as McEnany claimed “that’s on you”.

McEnany emphasised that the app, which was “created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways,” will only cater to those who identify as men or women.

“Those are the only two options, ladies and gentleman,” McEnany said in the promo video, adding that there will be “no pronouns necessary” on users’ profiles.

“The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you,” McEnany said, adding that the dating app creators are “sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don’t see the world our way, the right way”.

The app’s founders reportedly have ties to Donald Trump. CBS News noted that it was co-founded by John McEntee, a political aide to the former president, and Daniel Huff, a Trump appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The dating app is also backed by conservative PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, who has reportedly invested $1.5m into the app, according to The Hill.

As for the market for a conservatives-only app, Huff told the outlet “it’s an important, underserved market”.

“Liberals own the education, media corporations, and we can’t let them control our personal relationships,” he added.

On social media, the release of the new app has largely been met with amusement, with many sharing humorous reactions to the conservatives-only platform.

“Conservatives are such dorks, launching a dating app called ‘The Right Stuff,’” one person tweeted, while another said: “The Right Stuff dating app sounds like the stuff nightmares are made of.”

“Can’t wait to not sign up,” someone else joked.