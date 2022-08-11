Jump to content
Lori Harvey says she’s ‘dating on her own terms’ following Michael B Jordan split

The former couple split in June after a year of dating

Saman Javed
Thursday 11 August 2022 09:18
Lori Harvey at the 2022 Met Gala

Lori Harvey at the 2022 Met Gala

(Getty Images)

Lori Harvey has said she is unwilling to do anything that will “compromise [her] peace and happiness” as she reflects on her dating life after splitting from Michael B Jordan.

The model reflected on her past relationships, including her previous engagement, and what she learned from them in a new interview with Teyana Taylor for dating app Bumble.

“I almost got married very young,” Harvey said. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything.”

Harvey became engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay in June 2017 after the couple began dating in January 2016.

“I didn’t really know myself; I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life,” Harvey explained.

She quietly split from Depay by the end of 2017 and went on to date singer Trey Songz in 2018.

Most recently, Harvey was in a relationship with Michael B Jordan. The pair broke up in June, just weeks after they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Now, Harvey said she is at a point where she will only “date on my terms”.

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan split in June

(Getty Images)

“However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on,” she said.

“I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that will compromise my peace and happiness.

“Don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.”

Harvey also shared the green and red flags she looks for in a potential partner, disclosing that her biggest turn off is when a person is too close to their exes.

“Green, I would say transparency, openness and communication. Not beating around the bush and not acting like you want something that you really don’t. Just cut the games,” she said.

