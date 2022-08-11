Lori Harvey says she’s ‘dating on her own terms’ following Michael B Jordan split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lori Harvey has said she is unwilling to do anything that will “compromise [her] peace and happiness” as she reflects on her dating life after splitting from Michael B Jordan.

The model reflected on her past relationships, including her previous engagement, and what she learned from them in a new interview with Teyana Taylor for dating app Bumble.

“I almost got married very young,” Harvey said. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything.”

Harvey became engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay in June 2017 after the couple began dating in January 2016.

“I didn’t really know myself; I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life,” Harvey explained.

She quietly split from Depay by the end of 2017 and went on to date singer Trey Songz in 2018.

Most recently, Harvey was in a relationship with Michael B Jordan. The pair broke up in June, just weeks after they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Now, Harvey said she is at a point where she will only “date on my terms”.

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan split in June (Getty Images)

“However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on,” she said.

“I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that will compromise my peace and happiness.

“Don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.”

Harvey also shared the green and red flags she looks for in a potential partner, disclosing that her biggest turn off is when a person is too close to their exes.

“Green, I would say transparency, openness and communication. Not beating around the bush and not acting like you want something that you really don’t. Just cut the games,” she said.