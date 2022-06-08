Lori Harvey’s mom seemingly shades Michael B Jordan with cryptic post after split

Lori Harvey’s mom Marjorie Harvey has shared a cryptic post on social media just days after her daughter’s split from Michael B Jordan. The subtle shade comes after husband Steve Harvey spoke publicly about the former couple’s split for the first time.

On Tuesday, the mother of seven shared a video message from actress Jennifer Lewis to her Instagram Story. "You sit in s**t too long, it stops smelling," Lewis said in the six-second clip. "So come the f**k outta there."

While it is unclear if the video message was directed toward Michael B Jordan, fans seemed to believe that Marjorie was throwing subtle shade to the Creed actor.

It was reported earlier this week that Lori Harvey, 25, and Jordan, 35, had ended their relationship after more than a year of dating. The former couple first sparked romance rumours in late 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Fans speculated that the pair had split after Harvey deleted every trace of Jordan from her Instagram over the weekend. The Black Panther star has yet to remove pictures of his ex-girlfriend from his social media page, including a post from February with the caption: “I love her”.

On Monday, even Steve Harvey weighed in on the breakup by making classic dad jokes about his own past relationships. During an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, he confirmed that his daughter had broken up with Jordan.

“I’m Team Lori 1000 per cent,” he said. “Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.”

Marjorie Harvey isn’t the only member of the famous family to be sharing cryptic posts on social media. Fans erupted on Twitter after the Family Feud host shared a meme to his Twitter page post-breakup, which read: “Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn’t happen.”

“He’s definitely talking to Michael,” said one Twitter user, while another person wrote: “Steve Harvey keeps throwing subtle shade at Michael B Jordan”.

While it was reported that the two were “heartbroken” over their breakup, it didn’t take long for Michael B Jordan to make his first public appearance at an NBA game on Sunday. Shortly after attending the game, a video of a somber-looking Jordan sitting courtside went viral on social media, with Twitter users joking that he was “dying inside”.