Steve Harvey has weighed in on his daughter Lori Harvey’s split from Michael B Jordan, just one day after a video of the actor post-breakup went viral.

The Family Feud host confirmed reports that the couple had broken up during an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show on 6 June. As for how he feels about the split, it didn’t take long for Harvey to crack jokes about his own relationships.

“I’ve heard about it. I wish him well. I’m Team Lori 1000 per cent,” he said. “Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.”

Harvey, who has been married three times, went on to joke about his own breakups and how he can learn a thing or two from his daughter. “I’ve got to start learning from my children. Get out early before it cost you something,” he quipped. “I’m going to have to start breaking up on IG [Instagram] because this going to court is costly.”

Lori Harvey, 25, and Jordan, 35, first sparked romance rumours in late 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021. Since then, the two made headlines as an “it couple” – posting pictures from their vacation getaways and making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The former couple most recently rang in New Year’s 2022 together and captured the moment in one steamy picture shared to Instagram, which Steve Harvey joked made him “uncomfortable” while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Steve Harvey’s recent comments come just one day after Jordan was spotted at an NBA game in his first public appearance since the breakup. The Creed actor attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, California, and watched as the Boston Celtics played against the Golden State Warriors.

But it was a viral video of Jordan looking heartbroken that had people talking more than the game. In the clip, which has been viewed on Twitter more than eight million times, Jordan is seen smiling and clapping for the crowd, but this actor wasn’t fooling anyone.

“Just one ‘Are you okay?’ away from crying,” tweeted one user.

“I know that look in his eyes,” said someone else.

“Oh he is dying inside,” joked another Twitter user.

Another person wrote: “Been there my man”

It was reported on 4 June that Harvey and Jordan had split after the model seemed to delete all traces of Jordan from her Instagram. While neither party has publicly commented on the breakup, a source confirmed to People that “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken” and they “still love each other.”