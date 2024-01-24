Callum Turner dodges question about rumoured Dua Lipa romance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Callum Turner is remaining tight-lipped about his rumoured relationship with Dua Lipa.

The Boys in the Boat star, 33, has sparked romance rumours with the “Dance The Night” singer, 28, after they were spotted on several dates in Los Angeles, California. Although the British stars have yet to confirm whether they’re dating, Turner played coy about his possible romance with Lipa.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on 24 January, the Emma actor was asked if he’ll be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards next month. “No, I’m not a musician,” Turner replied.

Lipa, who earned two nominations this year, is set to perform at the annual awards show. When ET told the actor he’s “been dancing the night away with a certain Grammy award winner,” Turner reportedly responded with a smile: “I don’t know about that.”

Turner and Lipa first sparked relationship speculation earlier this month, when TMZ published a video of the “New Rules” singer getting cosy with the actor at the premiere for his latest project, Masters of Air. In the clip, Lipa was seen with her arm wrapped around Turner’s neck as he put his arm around her waist.

The pair were spotted out in public for the first time just days later, as Lipa and Turner were photographed leaving the actor’s Q&A event in Santa Monica. Last week, the rumoured couple were also caught kissing as they left dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The “Break My Heart” singer was previously linked to French director Romain Gavras. The former couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, but reportedly called it quits in December 2023.

In her cover story with Rolling Stone published on 16 January, Lipa confirmed that she was single and opened up about how she navigates single life. “Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” she told the outlet. “It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

When it comes to writing lyrics about her relationships, Lipa explained how ending her past relationship on good terms “taught [her] a lot” about moving on and growing older. In an unreleased track from her upcoming third studio album, Lipa reportedly sings the lyrics: “I must have loved you more than I ever knew… I’m not mad/I’m not hurt/You got everything you deserve.”

“When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you’re like: ‘Oh, whoa, I’m such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it,’” Lipa said about the unreleased song.

“I think I’ve had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly,” she added. “Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing… It taught me a lot.”

The three-time Grammy winner previously dated model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. They were in a relationship for just over two years before they split in late 2021.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lipa and Turner for comment.