Dua Lipa has made her first red-carpet appearance with new boyfriend Romain Gavras at Cannes Film Festival.

The annual celebration of cinema kicked off on Tuesday (16 May) with high-profile members of the entertainment industry travelling to view screenings of the season’s new films.

On Friday (19 May), the “Don’t Start Now” singer attended a screening of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers) with Gavras.

The pair posed for pictures on the way in and were seen smiling together, holding hands and embracing.

Lipa, 27, wore a long black gown with cut-outs, while 41-year-old Gavras wore a black suit.

Rumours of Lipa and Gavras’ romance emerged in February after the pair were seen leaving an event hand-in-hand during Paris Fashion Week.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple had also been seen together at a party in London.

Romain Gavras and Dua Lipa (Getty Images)

Three-time Grammy winner Lipa previously dated model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella. They were in a relationship for just over two years before they split in late 2021.

Around the time that Lipa and Gavras were first spotted together, a source told The Sun that the couple had been getting acquainted “for several months”.

“They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.”

The source continued: “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Gavras is best known for directing MIA’s video “Bad Girls”, Kanye West and Jay-Z's video for their Watch the Throne hit “No Church in the Wild” and the visual accompaniment for the Jamie xx track “Gosh”. He dated Rita Ora for six months before they parted ways in March 2021.

