Dua Lipa has sparked Ocean’s 8 jokes after accessorising her 2023 Met Gala outfit with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co diamond necklace.

The “One Kiss” singer, 27, who is a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, arrived on the red carpet stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday 1 May in a white and black tweed ballgown from Chanel for the theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The outfit choice was in accordance with the dress code of the 2023 Met Gala, “In honour of Karl,” with the dress the same design as the one worn by Claudia Schiffer in the fall 1992 couture collection.

However, it was Lipa’s jewellery choice that has drawn attention, with the singer accessorising the gown with a 100-carat diamond.

The stone in question happens to be the brand’s new Legendary diamond, which was set on Tiffany & Co’s Lucida Star necklace for the occasion, according to Vogue, which notes that the white diamond, which is D-coloured and sourced from Botswana, “pays homage to the shape of the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond via its near-identical cushion cut”.

Although the stone is new, the design is not, with the outlet noting that the 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany diamond, which was found in 1977 in South Africa’s Kimberley diamond mines, is one of Tiffany’s “most famous pieces”.

While many have praised Dua Lipa’s red carpet look, others have joked that the jewellery resembled the diamond necklace from Ocean’s 8, which focused on a plot to steal a Cartier diamond necklace from Daphne Kluger’s neck, played by Anne Hathaway, during the Met Gala.

“Dua Lipa says her Tiffany & Co necklace was taken out of the vault just for her to wear tonight,” one person wrote. “It’s giving Anne Hathaway in Ocean’s 8 at the Met Gala wearing the Cartier Toussaint necklace. Someone watch the ladies room.”

Another person wrote: “The necklace Dua Lipa is wearing is clearly the one from Ocean’s 8.”

“Someone is going to Ocean’s 8 Dua Lipa’s necklace,” someone else jokingly suggested.

You can follow along with the Met Gala as it happens here.