Don’t get stuck in rose jail: Woman shares her Hinge hack for better matches

A woman has delighted dating app users after revealing the hack she discovered for better Hinge matches.

Stella, who goes by the username @stellabr8 on TikTok, shared the discovery in a TikTok posted last month. In the clip, Stella explained that she’d recently decided to delete her Hinge account, so she navigated to the settings area of the app to do so. However, in the process of deleting her account, the TikToker was asked by the dating app if she instead wanted to have a “fresh start”.

“Okay so yesterday, I go to delete Hinge right? Because I’m like, I’m over it, I’m done with Hinge, I’m done with dating, and I’m done being discouraged because, I’m so sorry, everyone is atrociously ugly, no offense,” Stella said. “So I go to delete the app and then it tells me wait, are you sure you want to delete or do you just want to, like, refresh your feed.

According to Stella, the option “essentially gets rid of the algorithm of everybody it thinks that I would like”.

“So, I hit yes, my feed refreshes, and suddenly I’m seeing the hottest guys I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Stella continued. “Like, I literally ran out of likes on Hinge within five minutes. Usually I like one guy every 200, and this was like, like, like, heart, heart.”

In the video, Stella then encouraged other users to try out the discovery. “I don’t know if everyone knew about this, but if you didn’t, give it a try, let me know what you think,” she added.

The Hinge prompt in question reads: “How about a Fresh Start? Dating isn’t a perfect science. With Fresh Start, you can reset your Discover feed while keeping your profile and matches.”

To navigate to the prompt, users can click on settings and scroll down to delete or pause account. A prompt will then come up asking users why they are leaving Hinge, with options to choose from, such as “I met someone,” “I need a break from dating apps,” or “I’m not happy with my Hinge experience”. By clicking the Hinge experience response, users will be able to access the Fresh Start prompt.

Once a user agrees to a Fresh Start, they will then be met with a notification that informs them their Discover page is a “clean slate”.

“As you send likes, we’ll tune your Discover feed to better match what you’re looking for,” the app adds.

In response to the video, many viewers praised Stella for sharing the hack, while others also shared their positive experiences refreshing their Hinge algorithms.

“I just did this and I’m actually baffled,” one person wrote, while another said: “This saved my life. Thank you for your service.”

“Bestie, I am so thankful to you,” someone else wrote.

The Independent has contacted Hinge for comment.