A woman has shared how a man’s online dating profile included a voice prompt from his ex-girlfriend, where she called him “such a catch.”

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Courtney Etheridge, @courtneytaylore, shared a screenshot of a voice prompt on a man’s Hinge profile. Once Etheridge played the prompt, a woman could be heard, saying that she was the former girlfriend of the man, whose name is Bennett. And according to the ex, she has “no feelings” for him anymore but still thinks he’s “such a catch.”

“It’s Bennett’s ex-girlfriend and I just really wanted to get on here and let you guys know he’s such a catch,” the woman said. “We’re just friends now, there’s no feelings towards each other, so don’t worry about me.”

“But I just wanted to get on here and let you guys know that he really will treat you right,” the message continued. “He’s just incredible.”

The ex-girlfriend then noted how she could maybe “someday meet” one of Bennett’s love interests from Hinge.

“So he can’t wait to talk to you guys,” she added. “And maybe we’ll meet someday, bye!”

However, Etheridge was unamused by the voice prompt, as the caption of her video reads: “This was the hardest pass I’ve ever had on a dating app.” She could also be seen shaking her head and rolling her eyes.

As of 18 March, the video has more than 30,000 views, with TikTok users agreeing that the ex-girlfriend’s message was a bad sign.

“WOW THATS A NO FROM ME,” one wrote, while another said: “I’d rather be single than entertain that.”

Others questioned why Bennett was still friends with his ex-girlfriend.

“If he’s so incredible, why isn’t she with him?” a commenter asked. “And I always think friends with ex is shady.”

“She really said ‘I’m crazy, stay away from him’ lmfaoo,” another wrote.

Some people claimed that while it’s still possible to be friends with exes, including their voice in a dating profile may not be a good idea, one of which said: “One of my exes is one of my best friends but I would NEVER let her do this.”

Speaking to The Independent, Etheridge said that Bennett was someone she matched with in the past, since she had made a new Hing profile and he kept popping up. However, they did not match “this time around.”

When she first heard the voice prompt, Etheridge was “surprised” and claimed that he was “setting himself for drama and failure to actually find someone.”

“No woman wants to deal with a man and his ex being that close and the competition we will naturally feel from that,” she added. “So basically, in my opinion, it is a red flag and I think his ex will continue to push boundaries with new women he decides to talk to, and that’s not healthy.”