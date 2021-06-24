Jennifer Aniston says she would ‘absolutely’ not use dating apps to find love

Actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she won’t use apps in her search for love and prefers the traditional way of dating.

The actor most famous for playing Rachel in the hit US TV show Friends has revealed in an interview with People that she is open to finding the right person.

When asked if she would ever use dating apps to find a partner, she replied: “Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating.

“Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

The 56-year-old has been married twice to fellow actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux, from whom she split in 2018.

However, marriage isn’t at the top of her priorities as she said she’s more focused on being in a relationship with a “fantastic partner”.

Aniston said: “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another.

“That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

The actor is currently starring in the Apple+ series The Morning Show and recently returned for a one-off reunion special of Friends.

Speaking about her life generally, Aniston said: “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs.

“I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

The actor also revealed that therapy has helped her through some of the difficulties that come with being in the public eye.

She explained: “Self-awareness is key. I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that.

“But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads.”