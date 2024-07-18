Kate Hudson reflects on her brief and ‘lovely’ relationship with Nick Jonas

Support truly

Kate Hudson has spoken out about her brief but “lovely” relationship with Nick Jonas.

The 45-year-old actor addressed how she was romantically linked to Jonas in 2015 during an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, which aired on July 17. During the episode’s “Plead the Fifth” segment, according to People, Cohen began by recalling rumors that were once swirling about Hudson and the “Sucker” singer.

“In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas – which you skirted around, including on this very show,” he said. “Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?”

In response, Hudson acknowledged that while the romance was brief, she still enjoyed the time she spent with the Disney Channel alum – who’s 13 years younger than her.

“A moment? A moment,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said about the relationship. “Lovely, fun, kind... he’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

While Hudson and Jonas never confirmed they were together at the time, dating speculation about the pair first sparked in 2015. In September that year, they were photographed on a trip to Disney World together. They were then seen on various outings over the following months, including at a ski resort in California in January 2016.

However, when Hudson was asked about the dating rumors in 2015 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she opted not to say anything. “I don’t like addressing any kind of gossip,” she said.

In a 2016 interview with Complex, Jonas was also questioned about his relationship with Hudson. While he didn’t clarify if they ever dated at the time, he did gush over the bond they had.

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” the Jonas Brothers singer said. “We did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

The Hollywood stars have since moved on from the romance. Jonas, 31, has been married to actor Priyanka Chopra since 2018 and they share a three-year-old daughter, Malti. Meanwhile, Hudson has been dating Danny Fujikawa since 2017, with the pair announcing their engagement in 2021. The couple share five-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The Bride Wars star also welcomed 12-year-old son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and 20-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Elsewhere during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hudson also recalled how she took a year off from dating before she met Fujikawa. When asked by a fan if any celebrities tried to shoot their shot with her during her break from relationships, Hudson revealed that she received multiple messages from people on social media.

“It’s a good way to make your ego feel wonderful, like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in,’” Hudson explained. “I had a ton [of messages], and yeah I like to flirt, which is why I had to go a year without flirting.”