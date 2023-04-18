Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind star Paul Peden revealed that he dated another cast member on the show after his split from ex-fiancée, Micah Lussier.

Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind below.

During the season four finale of Love Is Blind, Peden said “I do not” at the altar after Lussier gave him the opportunity to be the first to answer if he wanted to get married or not. In Sunday’s reunion special, the pair revealed that they got back together after their wedding but the rekindled relationship didn’t last very long.

The 29-year-old later toldE! News that he reconnected with another Love Is Blind cast member he met in the pods.

“There was another girl, Wendi, the aerospace engineer,” the environmental scientist said. “I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her.”

He said that he met up with 29-year-old Wendi Kong in Seattle and they “went on dates,” but were “never exclusive”.

Peden then confessed that his relationship with Kong didn’t work out because they had too much in common.

“It’s almost too much,” he said. “I like myself, but I don’t know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar.”

While Kong didn’t have much screen time on Love Is Blind, she did get engaged to a different contestant, Jimmy Forde, during season four of the show. During an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Forde said that he and Kong formed an instant connection while in the pods.

After getting engaged, they weren’t one of the couples who were picked to go on a trip to Mexico, so Forde and Kong returned to Seattle. They went on to date for three months before breaking up.

Kong said that her experience on Love Is Blind “was definitely recalibrating” before confirming that she “got really close” to Peden when he also returned to Seattle.

Regarding why some of engaged couples aren’t shown in Love Is Blind, creator Chris Coelen told People that it “comes down to” how the contestants got together “in the first place”.

“We’re looking to tell the most genuine, most authentic stories that we can and that’s really the criteria by which we judge what stories we’re going to follow, and the stories we’re going to then tell on the program,” he said.

During his conversation with E! News, Peden also revealed that he reconnected with contestant Amber Wilder. Throughout season four, he formed a strong connection with the flight attendant before he chose to propose to Lussier.

However, he said that he never started a relationship with Wilder.

“We had a cordial moment of a no hard feelings kind of thing and an acknowledgment of the connection that we had that was real. But we didn’t date or anything like that,” he said.

During the Love Is Blind season four reunion special, Peden and Lussier reflected on their wedding and split. The 27-year-old marketing manager revealed that she was surprised by her ex’s comments in the wedding episode, as he said in a confessional interview that he couldn’t see her as the mother of his children.

She admitted that it was “the worst thing that could be said about” her because of her strong desire to have a big family. Peden apologised for his wording, saying that he “phrased that really unfairly towards her”. He corrected himself and said he couldn’t see them as parents together.