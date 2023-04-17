Love is Blind fans devastated as Netflix apologises over bungled reunion episode

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love is Blind fans are furious after technical difficulties caused a delay in the livestream of the reunion special on Sunday (16 April).

The show hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey was to stream on Netflix from Los Angeles at 5pm PT (1am GMT).

The subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time – but found they were still waiting an hour later.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion was Netflix’s second live-streaming event after Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Many fans were left outraged because of the delay.

“Netflix f***ing up this Love Is Blind reunion so badly has forced me to sit silently and reflect on my life for the last 23 minutes and I do NOT like what I’m seeing,” wrote writer Caitie Delaney.

Actor Kevin Fredericks added: “Somebody who got laid off from Netflix did this before Love Is Blind went live.”

One person wrote: “Me pretending like I don’t care about the Love Is Blind reunion so it loads.”

Netflix has issued an apology for the delay.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the statement said.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Castmembers from the Seattle-based season also took to the social media platform to joke about the delay.

Marshall Glaze posted a picture of himself studying an array of wires: “I’m trying yall,” he tweeted.

Lachey took to Instagram – briefly live – from the set to try to entice viewers to stay on, indicating the delay was a technical issue in a post thanking fans for being patient and captioned: “Apparently we broke the internet!”

“This is so 2023,” she said.

Additional reporting from agencies