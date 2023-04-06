Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Love Is Blind season four reunion special will stream live on Netflix, marking the platform’s second-ever live event.

On 4 April, Netflix announced the season four reunion of Love Is Blind will stream live from Los Angeles on Sunday 16 April. The entire cast is expected to reunite for the first time since cameras stopped filming more than a year ago. All the engaged couples will sit down with real-life married couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey to break down this season’s drama and answer questions about their current relationship status.

Warning: Spoilers for season four of Love Is Blind below.

This season, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell were the first couple to get engaged in the pods, followed by Micah Lussier and Paul Peden. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin were also engaged in the pods, along with Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds. Zack Goytowski initially proposed to Irina Solomonova, before popping the question to Bliss Poureetezadi.

The special marks Netflix’s first-ever live reunion and second live-streamed event, following the live stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which debuted on 4 March. The live reunion will begin streaming at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. On 16 April, viewers can tune in by clicking the “Watch Live” feature on Netflix beginning 10 minutes before the reunion, where they will then be placed in a waiting room until the event kicks off.

The fourth season of the hit reality dating series premiered on 24 March with a brand new cast of Seattle-based singles. The social experiment follows 30 single men and women as they go on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples are tasked with getting engaged not based on appearances, but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

After meeting face-to-face for the first time, the five engaged couples are sent on a post-pods retreat where they get to know both each other and the other couples. When they return home, the couples must learn to live with each other in a shared apartment before saying “I do” in just a matter of weeks.

Netflix announces Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

Much like Love Is Blind reunions of seasons past, the live reunion special is expected to be full of drama. The five couples will discuss their final decisions at the altar, reveal their current relationship status, and share how their lives have changed since cameras stopped rolling.

This season has already been filled with relationship ups and downs. Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell appeared to form the strongest connection in the pods, and have been smooth sailing since they returned from the couple’s retreat in Mexico. Kwame Appiah first proposed to Micah Lussier in the pods, but she turned him down for Paul Peden. Chelsea Griffin then accepted Appiah’s proposal, but the two have run into challenges with merging their two very different lifestyles.

Meanwhile, Lussier and Peden seemed to be getting along outside the pods, but faced a bump in the road when Lussier’s friends criticised her relationship with Peden. Marshall Glaze’s relationship with Jackelina Bonds has been an emotional rollercoaster ever since they were engaged in the pods, with Bonds having an emotional breakdown in Mexico. Perhaps Zack Goytowski has had the rockiest Love Is Blind experience, having first proposed to Irina Solomonova before realising he made a mistake by rejecting Bliss Poureetezadi in the pods.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season four premiered on Friday 24 March, followed by the next three episodes on 31 March. Episodes nine through 11 will drop on 7 April, leading up to the season finale on Friday 14 April.