Love Is Blind fans have questioned season four contestant Kwame Appiah’s past after he was spotted in a previous season of reality show Married at First Sight.

Last month, Appiah was revealed as one of 30 individuals chosen to star on season four of the Netflix reality dating show, with the former soccer star explaining in the pods that he was looking for love.

Warning: Spoilers for season four of Love Is Blind below.

So far, with half the season still to go, Appiah has proven to be successful on his quest, as fans watched as he made two strong connections in the pods, with Micah Lussier and with Chelsea Griffin.

After Lussier ultimately decided to pursue a relationship with contestant Paul Peden, Appiah proposed to Griffin, with the couple joining the other successful pairs in Mexico for a couples’ vacation.

Although it is not yet clear whether Appiah and Griffin will say “I do” or “I don’t” at their upcoming wedding, fans have recently learned that this is not the 33-year-old’s first attempt at reality TV love, as he also allegedly appeared on season 10 of Married at First Sight.

Not unlike Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight follows couples who agree to marry one another when they first meet. According to a viral TikTok uploaded by @piebus, Appiah was one of the individuals chosen to star in season 10 of the show, which was filmed in 2019.

In the video, which has since been viewed more than 944,000 times, the TikToker filmed her screen as a man who looks like Appiah appeared on screen. “Watching Married at First Sight Season 10 that was filmed in 2019, and I swear it looks like Kwame. Do you see it?” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The TikToker was not the only one to spot Appiah in the reality show, as other Love Is Blind fans have also taken to social media to share footage of the former athlete making a cameo in the first episode of the show.

However, Appiah was ultimately not chosen as one of the five couples that Season 10 followed, which means he only appeared briefly in the first episode, according to Elite Daily.

“He either really wants to be married or really wants to be on TV,” one viewer wrote in response to the realisation, while another said: “The way my jaw dropped.”

Others have pointed out that Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight share the same producers, including Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sam Dean, and the same casting team, Kinetic Content, which confirms on its website that it casts stars for Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight and additional reality dating shows such as The Ultimatum and Love Without Borders.

According to fans, this means it’s likely the same team that chose Appiah for Married at First Sight asked him to appear on Love Is Blind.

“Same producers and casting team! I bet they asked him to re-audition,” one person wrote on TikTok, while another said: “Kinetic Content is responsible for casting talent and producing Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind. He’s been trying to get on TV for a while.”

As of now, Appiah has not addressed his previous televised attempt at finding love.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season four premiered on Friday 24 March, followed by the episodes six through eight on 31 March. The next three episodes will drop on 7 April, ultimately leading up to the season finale on 14 April.

The Independent has contacted Kinetic Content for comment.