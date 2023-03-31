Which Love Is Blind season 4 couples got engaged in the pods?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix’s hit dating show, Love Is Blind, has returned with its fourth season, bringing a group of 30 singles from Seattle together in the hopes of finding partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

The show, which is hosted by couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has continued its usual format, as season four began with the singles going on dates in the “pods” without seeing each other face-to-face. After they spend days communicating through a wall, pairs who have formed strong enough relationships get engaged, before officially meeting in person. Couples go on to live together in Seattle and meet each other’s families, before deciding if they say “I do” or “I don’t” at the altar.

Netflix released the first five episodes of the new season on 24 March and will be dropping the next three episodes on 31 March. According to the streaming service, the final episodes of the season will be released on 7 April, with the reunion special coming out on 14 April.

While viewers still don’t know how the relationships work out and which, if any, contestants got married, they’ve seen five couples leave the pods engaged.

Here’s everything to know about the couples who got engaged during season four of Love Is Blind.

Warning: Spoilers for season four of Love Is Blind below.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

As soon as they entered the pods, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown created a strong connection. The pair continued to fall for each other through intimate conversations, during which Brown spoke candidly about the loss of his older brother.

They shared that they were falling in love with each other while in the pods, with Pennywell confessing her feelings to Brown first. However, as the design director told her that he felt the same way, she didn’t respond. As he continued to say “hello” through the wall, the show revealed that Pennywell had fallen asleep during the date, prompting Brown to exit the pods.

When he returned to the men’s living quarters, he expressed his anger about the situation and said he was “done” with Pennywell, since she didn’t respond to him on the date. However, he had a change of heart after Pennywell apologised for falling asleep and Brown admitted it would be “a funny story” for them to tell one day.

Brown chose to propose to Pennywell before they officially met in person. They went on their first trip as a couple to Mexico, where their emotional and physical connection continued to strengthen.

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

While they were in the pods, Jackelina Bonds instantly formed a strong connection with Marshall Glaze. However, at the time, Bonds also formed a connection with another contestant: Josh Demas. During one of her dates with Glaze, Bonds revealed how Demas was set on his relationship with her and that he told her he couldn’t see himself with anyone else.

Although this created tension between the two men, Bonds opted to pick Glaze, as she praised him for being “emotionally available” and “knowing how to make her feel good and solid” whenever she felt any doubts. In episode three of the season, Glaze officially popped the question, before the couple met in person and went to Mexico.

As they continued to connect on the trip, their conversation in their hotel room took an emotional turn, when Bonds broke down in tears about returning home to Seattle. While she cried in the bathroom, with Glaze on the other side of the door, Bonds expressed how she had “so many people to take care of”. Glaze then went into the bathroom to comfort his soon-to-be wife.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bonds opened up what had been going on with her family and how it impacted her in Mexico. “My father, he’s sick,” she revealed. “He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid - my dad can’t work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it’s like I have another person to take care of.”

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

While Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin developed a deep connection in the pods, he also had another connection with a different contestant: Micah Lussier. Although Appiah was torn between two people in the pods, so was Lussier, as she was also dating a different contestant: Paul Peden.

Lussier then decided to choose Peden and end things with Appiah, who was left heartbroken over the split. However, Appiah still saw potential in his connection with Griffin and opted to pursue the relationship, with the pair walking out of the pods engaged.

Although their feelings continued to develop in Mexico, tensions rose between the pair when they met the other contestants in person, including Lussier. During a pool party, Lussier and Appiah had their first conversation, before having an even longer one later, which made Griffin uncomfortable.

Back in their hotel room, the engaged couple discussed the event, with Griffin telling Appiah to “let go” of his connection with Lussier and “walk away into the life that [he’s] going to have”.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Throughout their dates in the pods, Lussier and Peden found themselves in their own love triangles, as Lussier had formed a connection with Appiah. Meanwhile, Peden also fell for another contestant: Amber Wilder.

During one of her dates with Peden, Lussier confessed that she saw herself saying “yes” to him and not Appiah. From there, the pair decided to focus on each other and end their other relationships, before Peden asked the marketing manager to marry him.

After they met in person, they both said during confessional interviews that in the real dating world, they were not each other’s “types”. However, they both noted that they were still attracted to each other.

Outside of her relationship with Peden, Lussier also opened up about Appiah opting to keep his distance from her for the sake of his own partner. She noted how much “respect” she had for him, which she also relayed to Griffin.

Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Zack Goytowski also found himself in a love triangle while dating in the pods, as he developed feelings for Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi. The criminal defence attorney successfully opened up to both of these women, as he also spoke candidly to Solomonova about his home life.

Although Goytowski told both women that he loved them and struggled to choose between them, he decided to end things with Poureetezadi and ask Solomonova to marry him. However, when the newly engaged couple met in person, it was awkward, as the business owner said during a confessional interview that she was “completely shocked” by what Goytowski looked like.

The pair still agreed to go on the trip to Mexico together, which ultimately showed the cracks in their relationship. They continued to struggle with forming a physically connection, as Solomonova told Lussier she got the “ick” whenever Goytowski tried to hug her.

In the fifth episode of the season, they decided to end their relationship, with Goytowski noting that their few days of sharing a bed together was “absolutely horrible” and that they were acting like a married couple who “hated each other”. Solomonova agreed, before detailing how she actually had feelings for Lussier’s partner, Peden. She also asked Goytowski about Poureetezadi and if he was going to reach out to her once they returned to Seattle.

The episode ended with Goytowski back at home and officially meeting Poureetezadi in person. He shared his regrets about ending the relationship, telling her: “I made the wrong choice. You know I did, and I do too.” However, it’s hasn’t been revealed if Goytowski and Poureetezadi officially rekindled their romance or not.

In episode six of the season, which came out on 31 March, Goytowski continued to apologise to Poureetezadi and expressed the mistake he made by not picking her in the pods. They proceeded to go on a few different dates together and discovered that they still have the emotional connection.

In episode eight, Goytowski proposed to Poureetezadi while they are on the date on a boat. She said yes to his proposal, before the pair expressed how nervous they were to introduce each other to their families.