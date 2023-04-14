The Love Is Blind wedding moment fans are loving: ‘No toxic masculinity’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Love Is Blind has fostered some long-lasting romances over the years, viewers believe that no couple is quite as strong as the friendship between season four fan favourites Brett Brown and Marshall Glaze.

The season four finale of the hit Netflix reality dating series dropped on 14 April, revealing which couples were married and which couples were rejected at the altar. The episode followed the four remaining engaged couples as they decided to spend the rest of their lives together: Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi. Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds were also engaged in the pods but called it quits just days before their wedding.

Throughout the fourth season, Brown and Glaze have been the true meaning of “friendship goals”. The two bonded in the men’s living quarters, where Glaze encouraged Brown to start talking to Pennywell in the pods. The 27-year-old marketing manager often came to the 36-year-old design director for advice on his rollercoaster relationship with Bonds. Brown even broke the news to Glaze that she didn’t show up to her wedding dress fitting.

Viewers gushed over Glaze showing up to Brown’s wedding, despite his own heartbreak after Bonds confessed her feelings for fellow cast member Josh Demas. The two friends shared a special moment before the wedding ceremony, fully cementing Brown and Glaze as the best pairing of the season.

“You are such an important part of Tiffany and I’s story,” Brown told Glaze as he thanked him for coming. The marketing manager replied that although it’s tough to witness “what could have been” for himself, he was still happy to be a part of the special occasion.

“Man, look, I told you ever since day one, I wanna see you win,” Glaze responded. “I’m not gonna lie to you, it’s a little hard – seeing what could have been. But I’m here for you. I’m happy for you and I’m happy for Tiffany.”

The two then hugged as they expressed their love for each other. “I love you, man. I love you deep down in the bottom of my heart,” Glaze said.

The emotional moment received applause from Love Is Blind viewers. Many fans joked that Brown and Glaze’s friendship was “the best love story” to come out of the dating series. Viewers also praised the two men for their vulnerability, as some fans thanked the show for highlighting a male friendship that was free from “toxic masculinity”.

“i love marshall and brett’s friendship so much,” tweeted one fan. “no toxic masculinity. just two dudes being vulnerable and bettering each other.”

“The best love story is Marshall and Brett. Love seeing Black men supporting each other and being open and vulnerable,” another said.

“Marshall stopping for Brett’s wedding – such uncomplicated, amazing kings!” a third person tweeted.

Another fan shared their reaction when Glaze showed up for Brown’s wedding: “I had this feeling that he’d show up for their wedding and the fact that he did? That’s family”

Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds called off their engagement in episode 10, just one week away from their wedding day. The former couple went through a series of ups and downs ever since they were first engaged in the pods. While the 27-year-old dental assistant also sparked a connection with fellow cast member Josh Demas, she decided to follow her heart and accept Glaze’s proposal. But when the newly engaged couple headed off to Mexico for a post-pods retreat, things took a turn as Bonds began to feel the pressures of real life creep into their romance.

Bonds told Glaze she wanted him to “to be more aggressive” and “boss up”, causing the marketing manager to leave the Seattle apartment they shared. When she met up with Demas, her former fling, he admitted that losing Bonds was his “biggest regret”. Meanwhile, Bonds said that she “chose wrong” in accepting Glaze’s proposal. In episode 10, Glaze and Bonds finally called it quits – but not without the dental assistant informing him that she wanted to keep the engagement ring.

