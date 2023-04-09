Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Is Blind stars Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze have broken their silence on what led to their breakup in season four.

Throughout the fourth season of the hit Netflix reality series, Bonds and Glaze had a rollercoaster romance since they were first engaged in the pods. Now, it was revealed in episode 10 that the once loved up couple decided to call it quits before making it to the altar.

Following the release of episodes nine through 11, the former couple shared details about what went wrong in their relationship.

“Me and Marshall broke up because we just weren’t meant for each other,” Bonds said in an interview with Today on 7 April. “I was going down a different road than he was and he required way more emotion, way more babying, all that.”

“Me, I’m not that emotional,” the 27-year-old dental assistant said, adding that she wanted to give Glaze the opportunity to find someone who was a better fit for him.

Meanwhile, Glaze discussed how the former couple were perceived by viewers as “the toxic ones” out of the other engaged couples.

“It definitely wasn’t the case for the majority of our relationship,” he explained. “For a time there, we were great.”

The 27-year-old marketing manager went on to describe his brief relationship with Bonds as “absolutely amazing”, and how he “shared stuff with her that I hadn’t shared with anyone before.”

While Glaze admitted that he felt their breakup in episode 10 was “sudden”, he soon realised that it was the right thing for them to do.

“I can’t speak to what Jackie was feeling. I can only speak to what I was feeling. It took me aback because I didn’t expect it to play out that way,” he said.

At the start of season four, Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze formed a deep emotional connection in the pods. While the dental assistant also sparked romance with fellow cast member Josh Demas, she decided to follow her heart and accept Glaze’s proposal. When the newly engaged couple headed off to Mexico for a post-pods retreat, things took a turn and Bonds began to feel the pressures of real life creep into their pods romance.

In episode four, Bonds was seen breaking down in tears in their hotel room as she opened up to Glaze about the responsibilities of her personal life. She later revealed that the emotional moment was due to her father having cancer during her time on the show.

The couple had a blow up argument when Bonds told Glaze she wanted him to “to be more aggressive” and “boss up”, causing the marketing manager to leave the Seattle apartment they shared. When he returned, Bonds was seen packing her bags and the two had another disagreement about Glaze choosing to leave instead of addressing their problems head-on. In one moment, Glaze told Bonds that he saw her as a “project” given her limited dating history, but quickly apologised and clarified that their relationship has “limitless potential”.

Former fling Josh Demas then re-entered the picture, causing Bonds to address her feelings for the 31-year-old project engineer. During a birthday party for fellow cast member Chelsea Griffin, Demas admitted to Bonds that he was still in love with her. At the end of episode nine, the two reconnected for a second time when Bonds skipped her wedding dress fitting to meet with Demas for coffee. He shared that losing Bonds was his “biggest regret,” while she said that she “chose wrong” in accepting Glaze’s proposal.

In episode 10, the engaged couple were forced to confront the issues in their relationship after Bonds revealed to Glaze that she’s still attracted to Demas.

“That is very hurtful,” he responded. “I would like the ring back because I don’t think that you deserved it. Because you should have never accepted my proposal.”

The dental assistant refused to give him back the engagement ring, and the two packed up their bags and moved out of their apartment.

“I chose wrong,” Glaze told the cameras. “I wish her nothing but the best. If that’s with Josh, do your thing. Good luck.”

In addition to Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell were also engaged in the pods, followed by Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, and Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin. Zack Goytowski initially proposed to Irina Solomonova, before they broke up and he popped the question to Bliss Poureetezadi.

All 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season four are currently streaming on Netflix. The season finale will premiere on Friday 14 April, followed by a live reunion special streaming on Netflix at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on 16 April.