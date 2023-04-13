Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Is Blind star Marshall Glaze revealed that he dated another co-star from the show following his split from ex-fiancée Jackelina Bonds.

Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind season four below

In episode 10 of season four, Glaze and Bonds officially ended their engagement. The dental assistant told her now-ex that she couldn’t give him what he wanted. Notably, before the breakup, Bonds went out with another contestant, Josh Demas, and revealed that she wanted to pursue a relationship with him.

Now, Glaze is speaking out about his dating life. During a recent interview with E! News, he shared that after his breakup from Bonds, he contacted another contestant on the show who he’d connected with: Kacia Clark.

“I actually reached out to Kacia,” he said. “We tried, we tried.”

Clark, who is a family support specialist, didn’t appear much in season four because she didn’t get engaged on the show.

Glaze then explained to E News! why his relationship with Clark didn’t work out.

“I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience,” he said, referring to Love Is Blind. “And it was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia. And still to this day, I’m apologetic about starting something.”

He acknowledged how he felt bad about “getting [Clark’s] hopes up” on what their relationship could become.

“[I was] kind of going back in my shell like: ‘I don’t know it’s just not really the time or the place,’” Glaze added. “It was rough.”

Glaze shared how his dating perspective has ultimately changed after being a part of the Netflix show.

“I know what I want and I know what I don’t want,” he explained. “And I know what I need, too. I need someone who is very self-aware, someone who has emotional maturity and availability.” Someone who knows themselves and knows that they can have bad times and they can have great times, but it’s staying with someone and figuring it out. That’s what makes the relationship so much more sweet.”

After last week’s episodes of Love Is Blind were released on Netflix, Bonds and Glaze broke their silence on why they split up. During an interview with Today on 7 April, Bonds explained why she and her ex were just not “meant for each other”.

“I was going down a different road than he was and he required way more emotion, way more babying, all that. Me, I’m not that emotional,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old marketing manager confessed that while the breakup felt “sudden”, he soon came to the realisation that it was the right thing for them to do.

“I can’t speak to what Jackie was feeling. I can only speak to what I was feeling. It took me aback because I didn’t expect it to play out that way,” he said.

During this season of Love Is Blind, Bonds told her then-fiancé that she wanted him to “to be more aggressive” and “boss up” causing him to leave their shared apartment in Seattle. Bonds’ previous connection, Demas, also reentered the picture, and episodes showed him confessing that he still had feelings for her.

In episode 10, the previously engaged couple officially split and addressed some of their issues, with Bonds revealing to Glaze that she was attracted to Demas.

“That is very hurtful,” he responded. “I would like the ring back because I don’t think that you deserved it. Because you should have never accepted my proposal.”

After the dental assistant said that she wouldn’t be returning the ring, the pair packed up their bags and left the apartment.

Earlier this week, Glaze jokingly explained why he asked Bonds for the ring and said in a TikTok video that he wanted to “leave with something”. Since his breakup aired, many fans on social media have been supporting Glaze and claimed that Bonds should have given the ring back. Others pointed out that he didn’t pay for the jewellery since Netflix covers the cost of contestants’ engagement rings.

“Whatever they choose, we pay for. Whatever we pay for, they keep, regardless of engagement ending,” a spokesperson for Netflix told PopSugar.

Episode 12 of Love Is Blind season four will premiere on 14 April, followed by the live reunion on 16 April.