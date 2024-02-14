Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just days after Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together, it seems the pair have called it quits.

On Tuesday February 13, Argentinian artist Nicki Nicole hinted at their breakup after she shared a cryptic message about “love” and “respect”. The Instagram post comes after Mexican singer Peso Pluma was pictured holding hands with a mystery woman during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Respect is a necessary part of love,” Nicole wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Story, per People’s translation. “What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of.

“When you’re not taken care of and when there is no respect, I will not stay there,” she continued. “From there I will leave.”

(Instagram / Nicki Nicole)

Nicole (real name Nicole Denise Cucco) thanked her fans for their support, concluding her message: “With so much pain, know that I found out the way you all did.”

The singer’s post was seemingly in response to a video of Pluma (real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija) stepping out with another woman at a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Super Bowl weekend. In the video circulating online, the 24-year-old singer is seen holding hands with a woman while walking around a casino.

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole attend 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 4 February (AFP via Getty Images)

Pluma and Nicole first sparked romance rumours in 2023 after they collaborated on the remix for his 2021 single, “Por Las Noches”. During the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October 2023, Pluma invited Nicole on stage to perform their collaboration. They confirmed their romance one month later when they kissed on stage at Nicole’s “Abre Su Alma Tour” stop at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City.

The artists made their red carpet debut last November at the Latin Grammy Awards in Spain, before hitting the red carpet at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month. Pluma, who won the Grammy for Best Música Mexicana Album, wore a black suit jacket with white embroidered lapels by Louis Vuitton to the occasion. Meanwhile, Nicole donned a sky blue floor-length gown with a corseted bodice.

Pluma and Nicole’s most recent public appearance together was on 8 February, when they attended an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena.