The 2024 Grammy Awards have finally arrived, as some of the biggest artists in music walk the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

This year’s Grammys take place on Sunday 4 February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey are among the many nominees for categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Find the full list of Grammy nominees here.

Both the “Anti-Hero” singer and the “SOS” musician are poised to break records tonight. SZA, who is heading into the evening with nine nominations, could become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night if she manages to win at least seven of those.

Meanwhile, Swift has already broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category. If she takes home the award for Album of the Year, the 12-time Grammy winner will become the first and only person to win the category four times.

Several artists are set to perform live during the ceremony, including legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who will be singing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

While the 2024 Grammy Awards have the potential to be historic, it’s the show-stopping fashion that tends to make history too - such as Harry Styles’ rainbow jumpsuit and Lizzo’s orange floral ensemble from last year’s award show.

Here are the best dressed looks from the 2024 Grammys.

Keltie Knight

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

E! News’ Keltie Knight arrived at the 2024 Grammys wearing a floor-length yellow gown. The red carpet correspondent went viral during the 2024 Golden Globes when she realised that a diamond was missing from the ring she was wearing on her finger.

Boygenius

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker aka Boygenius walked the red carpet in true Boygenius fashion: wearing matching Thom Browne suits. The group, who is nominated in seven categories including Album of the Year, arrived in coordinating white suits with a signature black tie. They accessorised the look with a pink flower and red button pinned to the lapel.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Laverne Cox attended the 66th Grammy Awards wearing a red latex mid-length gown with a criss-cross neckline and heart-shaped skirt from Commes des Garçons.

Brandi Carlile

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The folk rock singer walked the red carpet in a vibrant orange suit, with a silk pink blouse and matching bow underneath.

Dawn Richard

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Singer Dawn Richard pulled out one of the most show-stopping ensembles at the Grammys red carpet. The former Danity Kane member arrived in a stunning structured red gown, which featured an oversized headpiece resembling leaves that was attached to the bodice.

Victoria Monet

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Victoria Monet, who is nominated for seven Grammys including Best New Artist, walked the red carpet wearing a bronze corseted gown by Versace. She styled her hair in a sleek updo with whispy side bangs. As for her jewellery, Monet wore a diamond snake necklace and a gold bracelet.

Dua Lipa

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Dua Lipa stunned on the red carpet in a plunging, shimmery gown with hip cut-outs. Along with her signature red locks, the “Dance The Night” singer accessorised the ensemble with a diamond choker necklace.

Billie Eilish

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Billie Eilish arrived at the 66th Grammy Awards sporting a black and pink Barbie letterman jacket by Chrome Hearts - in honour of her nominated track “What Was I Made For?” from the 2023 film. The singer paired the look with a white dress shirt, black tie, and black trousers.

Fantasia Barrino

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Color Purple star Fantasia Barrino walked the Grammys red carpet in a sheer, black striped gown with a stunning leg slit and cowl neckline. She completed the ensemble with matching gloves, a black clutch, and a diamond lip cuff.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

(Getty Images)

Fresh off her 2024 Emmys win, actor Niecy Nash arrived at the Grammys with her wife Jessica Betts. The Scream Queens star looked dazzling in a gold and silver gown with a high leg slit and matching opera gloves. Meanwhile, Betts wore a sleek, shimmery black suit jacket and pants.

Miley Cyrus

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Miley Cyrus, who is set to perform her Grammy-nominated song “Flowers” this evening, channelled the gold Grammy trophy for her red carpet attire. The singer wore a barely-there, mid-length metal chained dress custom made by Maison Margiela. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a dramatic, teased bouffant.

Caroline Polachek

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Caroline Polachek opted for a glamourous black dress for this year’s Grammys. The “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” singer’s gown featured a red lace cut-out and high neckline, along with a dramatic black slit.

Gracie Abrams

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Best New Artist nominee Gracie Abrams walked the Grammys red carpet in a cropped tube top and ruffled navy blue skirt both from Chanel.

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Peso Pluma - who has already won Best Música Mexicana Album at the 2024 Grammys for his album, Génesis - brought his girlfriend Nicki Nicole as his date to the award show. The 24-year-old singer wore a black suit jacket with white embroidered lapels by Louis Vuitton, while his white button-up shirt underneath was adorned with blue buttons. Nicole also donned a sky blue floor-length gown with a corseted bodice.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Getty Images)

Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet in a vintage Versace dress from 1995. The ivory gown was adorned with diamond studs, while the “Vampire” singer channelled sultry with her bold red lip.

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Alessandra Ambrosio was a vision in metallic on the Grammys red carpet. The Brazilian model’s silver, body-con dress also featured a dramatic train.

Heidi Klum

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Heidi Klum arrived at the Grammys red carpet in a daring, black dress with a sheer bodice. The gown included a balconette neckline and bedazzled detailing, as well as a draped black skirt.

Alix Earle

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Influencer Alix Earle opted for a chic, black floor-length dress with cowl neckline for the 2024 Grammys.

Doja Cat

(Getty Images)

Doja Cat’s red carpet look at this year’s Grammys was the ultimate daring ensemble. The rapper wore a nude, sheer dress with a corseted bodice. Perhaps Doja Cat’s tattoos were her biggest accessory on the red carpet, while she paired the look with some glasses, silver cross jewellery, and a bold red lip.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

(Getty Images)

Fellow Grammy nominees Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey posed for photos together on the Grammys red carpet. The “Anti-Hero” singer donned a white Schiaparelli gown, while the “Born to Die” musician opted for a black floral mid-length ensemble.