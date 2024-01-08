Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A reporter at the Golden Globes recruited help from celebrity attendees after she lost a four-carat diamond on the red carpet.

On Sunday 7 January, Keltie Knight, a correspondent for E! News, was reporting live from the red carpet outside the 81st annual Golden Globes when she noticed that the stone was missing from her ring.

“Hi everyone! Golden Globes emergency. If you’re a celebrity and you see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it Keltie Knight at E! because it’s gone and, um, it’s real,” Knight said in an Instagram video shared to her account shortly after the red carpet kicked off.

In the video, Knight also held up the ring in question, which was clearly missing the large centre stone.

Knight also shared a photo showing her crawling around looking for the diamond on the red carpet to her Instagram Story. According to Knight, she likely lost the ring while she was posing for photos on the red carpet. “Clue #1: I had the diamond when I finished makeup because we cleaned it,” she wrote. “When I did photos it was gone.”

In response to her plea, many shared their hopes that she would be successful in her attempts to recover the gemstone.

(Instagram / Keltie Knight)

“Oh my god!! Please say it’s been found. My second-hand anxiety,” one person commented, while another said: “Omg noooo. I hope someone finds it and returns it.”

“Oh my heart hurts for you!” someone else wrote.

In an update shared to her Instagram Stories, Knight revealed that she’d finished her red carpet duties but still hadn’t been reunited with her diamond.

“Update: finished the red carpet and now in bath with Jersey Mikes and still no diamond,” she wrote alongside a photo of her eating a sandwich.

(Instagram / Keltie Knight )

You can find all of the best-dressed stars here. Follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes here.