Reporter gives update on four-carat diamond she lost at Golden Globes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The reporter at the Golden Globes who lost her four-carat diamond ring has given people an update on whether she found it.

Keltie Knight, a correspondent for E! News, was interviewing celebrities from the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes when she discovered that a diamond was missing from the ring she was wearing on her finger. Despite her pleading with many people to help her locate it, the diamond has still not been found.

“Hi everyone! Golden Globes emergency. If you’re a celebrity and you see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it Keltie Knight at E! because it’s gone and, um, it’s real,” Knight said in an Instagram video shared to her account, shortly after the red carpet kicked off.

In the video, Knight also held up the ring in question, which was clearly missing the large centre stone.

Knight shared a photo showing her crawling around looking for the diamond on the red carpet to her Instagram Story. According to Knight, she likely lost the ring while she was posing for photos on the red carpet. “Clue #1: I had the diamond when I finished makeup because we cleaned it,” she wrote. “When I did photos it was gone.”

In an update shared to her Instagram Stories, Knight revealed that she’d finished her red carpet duties but still hadn’t been reunited with her diamond. “Update: finished the red carpet and now in bath with Jersey Mikes and still no diamond,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her eating a sandwich.

Following the chaotic event, Knight told E! News exactly what happened after she lost the diamond. The correspondent said she called the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes took place, but they told her if someone found the diamond they would likely keep it. “I was discouraged to say the least,” Knight said.

Despite her production team looking all over for the stone, Knight admitted that they couldn’t find it either. “It is also not insured,” she added. “But I have had some people reach out and offer a replacement.”

Since the Golden Globes, many people have turned to Knight’s Instagram to leave several comments about the status of the missing diamond. “I need to know if you found the diamond. I have so much anxiety rn,” one comment read.

“Not me just staring at the diamond to see if it falls out in the hotel so I can just be like, ‘Oh Ms Keltie it’s in the robe,” another commenter wrote.

Knight losing her diamond was just one of the many memorable moments from the awards show. In addition, Cillian Murphy accepted his Golden Globe award with lipstick all over his face. The Irish actor was given the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in Motion Picture, Drama for his role in Oppenheimer.

Before accepting his award on stage, Murphy’s wife Yvonne McGuinness gave him a kiss on his face and attempted to wipe the red lipstick from his nose. While giving his acceptance speech for the award, the Peaky Blinders star asked the audience: “First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just gonna leave it.”