The huge Grammys record Taylor Swift could break this year

The 2024 Grammys are right around the corner, ready to celebrate the best contributions made to music over the last year.

Leading this year’s nominees is R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and producer Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven a piece.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift landed six total nods and will compete in each of the major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Find out below what Grammy records the “Anti-Hero” pop star could shatter at Sunday’s (4 February) ceremony, along with some of the other biggest records that could be broken on the night. The below was compiled with the help of VegasInsider.com.

Taylor Swift could get more Album of the Year trophies than anyone in history

The “Cruel Summer” singer made headlines with her latest Song of the Year nomination, which made her the only person to ever receive seven nods in that category. Additionally, she could make more Grammys history if she wins Album of the Year for Midnights.

Taylor Swift (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

At the moment, she’s tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra with three Album of the Year trophies. If she beats the other nominees in the category – Boygenius, Janelle Monaé, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo – Swift would become the first and only person to win Album of the Year four times.

Jack Antonoff could become one of the only artists to win in all four major categories

If music producer Antonoff wins Record of the Year – for his work on Swift’s Midnights – he will have achieved the rare feat of winning all four major Grammy awards: Record, Album, Song and Best New Artist of the Year.

He won Song of the Year and Best New Artist with his pop rock band Fun, as well as two Album of the Year trophies for his work on Swift’s 1989 and folklore albums.

So far, only Adele, Billie Eilish and singer-songwriter and guitarist Christopher Cross have won all four “majors”.

SZA could become the most-awarded artist in a single night

SZA is going into the night with nine nominations. If she manages to win at least seven of those categories, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Currently, Adele and Beyoncé jointly hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

Michael Jackson and Santana both achieved eight wins during a single night.

Hazel Monét could become the youngest ever Grammy winner

“On My Mama” singer-songwriter Monét’s three-year-old daughter Hazel could become the youngest ever Grammy winner should she win Best Traditional R&B Performance for featuring on her mother’s song “Hollywood” along with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The War and Treaty could become the first married couple to win their category

Michael Trotter Jr and Tanya Trotter, the husband and wife duo who performed with Charlie Puth during the emotional in memoriam segment at the delayed January Emmys, could become the first married couple to win Best New Artist.

The 2024 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (4 February). Find out how else you can tune into the ceremony here.