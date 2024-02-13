Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and while some may already have plans with their special someone, others may be wondering how to spend the annual holiday. Luckily, a love-filled theory has been circulating online, arguing it’s the key to scoring a date this Valentine’s Day.

Enter: the red nail theory. The term, which was coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte (@GirlBossTown), hypothesises that men are more attracted to women when their nails are painted red. Since posting her viral video, many single women have put the theory to the test, with more than 13,000 videos under the hashtag #rednailtheory.

“Everytime I have red nails, a guy comments on it,” Delmonte began her TikTok. While the influencer was initially confused why her red nail polish had attracted so much attention, she later shared her reasoning for why it seemed to appeal to men.

“In the ‘90s when we were growing up, women had red nails a lot, especially our moms,” she said. “I weirdly think guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms when they were growing up, taking care of them.”

Of course, it’s unclear whether this was the definitive reason why men seemed to like Delmonte’s red nails. Women everywhere, not just mothers, have reportedly been donning red nail polish since 3000 BC. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop other women from testing out the red nail theory - because nobody likes to put a wild TikTok theory to the test more than TikTokers themselves.

“The red nail theory is so real,” said TikTok user Melisse Martineau in a subsequent video, showing off her red nail polish. “I’ve never been asked out on so many dates or complimented as much as I have been in the past two or three weeks with these nails.”

Another woman claimed she had “four men” come up to her in public just two days after she painted her nails red. “Holy s***, the red nail theory is so accurate,” said TikTok user Taylor Donoghue. “That doesn’t usually happen all the time.”

To see if there’s any truth to this trend, we chatted with psychologists and relationship experts to gain their perspective about the red nail theory. Dr Kimberly Moffit - who is a relationship therapist with five clinic locations operating out of New York City and Toronto - believes the red nail theory holds some weight in the ring of dating.

“If you’re on a date, wearing red is more likely to make your date think you are attractive,” Dr Moffit told The Independent. “Men rate women who are wearing red lipstick as more attractive than those wearing another colour. The makeup product blush became popular because the flushed appearance on a woman’s face actually emulates ovulation, and as a result, makes men rank her as more attractive.”

Many women on TikTok agree there’s science behind what makes red nails attractive to men. In 2008, a study of 27 men with a median age of 20 found that men consider women wearing red more attractive and sexually desirable. The same study found men were more willing to ask women out on a date and pay more during that date when they wear red.

Of course, it raises eyebrows that men would be more attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their mother, as Delmonte purports. Dr Amanda Hanson is a clinical psychologist who specialises in helping women reclaim their self-love. Speaking to The Independent, Dr Hanson emphasised that if men are desiring women with nails similar to their own mother’s, then that should raise a few red (pun not intended) flags.

“If a man is relating red nails to his mother, then don’t be surprised when he wants you to mother him,” Dr Hanson said. “If he’s getting turned on by a memory of his mother, he’s looking for someone who’s going to take care of him.”

As for whether Dr Moffit believes in the seemingly Fruedian theory, she noted that men may be more attracted to red nail polish over another feminine colour, like pink, because it symbolises the exact opposite. “If the colour pink has been typically associated with girl, the colour red screams woman,” she said.

Throughout history, the colour red has often been associated with symbols of passion, love, sexuality, and courage. Perhaps that’s why anyone would be drawn to such a powerful colour, let alone men. Speaking from personal experience, a fresh set of any manicure is sure to make someone feel more put together than usual. But what if it isn’t the red nail polish that stimulates some form of desire, but rather the confidence emulating from women themselves? As Dr Hanson suggests, confidence doesn’t - and shouldn’t - come in one form or fashion.

“The only way to exude confidence is to truly be confident. The only way to truly be confident is to know yourself. The only way to truly know yourself is to stop participating in the performance culture and go inward and decide what it is that actually lights my soul up,” she said.

From the red nail theory to clean girl aesthetic to mob wife fashion, our social media feeds have recently become oversaturated with similar “performance culture” trends. Despite thousands of women sharing their successful dating experiences under the #rednailtheory hashtag, painting your nails red isn’t a catch-all solution to a fulfilling love life. According to Dr Hanson, the red nail theory may simply be another internet phenomenon that teaches women to cater to men, rather than finding confidence from within.

“We’ve grown up being taught - and now on TikTok and social media - how to please a man but we have no idea what pleases us. We know what they desire, we have no idea what we desire,” she said. “We are just these ornaments running around contorting ourselves, like: ‘What about this? Does this work? How about this one?’”

When it comes to viral beauty trends, and the thousands of women who appear to be validating their results, it’s important to pick and choose which ones actually work for you. If the bold look of red nails isn’t your thing, you probably won’t be emulating the same level of self-confidence as someone whose colour of choice is red.

“Everyone has different trends that speak to them and a personal style that they’re drawn to,” said Dr Moffit. “Wearing what you love helps your own personality and beauty come out. At the end of the day, your partner is attracted to you, not just the colour of your nails.”

Perhaps the best way to apply the red nail theory to Valentine’s Day is by not using it at all... at least, not how it’s supposed to be used. Instead, treat yourself to a full set of fresh nails, or anything else that makes you feel confident, because you deserve it and not because it’ll seemingly land you a date.

“You can’t really love someone else until you truly love yourself,” Dr Hanson added.