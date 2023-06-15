David Beckham designs new car collection with Maserati

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has designed two sports cars for Italian brand Maserati.

The former English professional football player, who announced his partnership with the luxury Italian car company in April 2021, has now curated the first edition of Fuoriserie DB Essentials collection.

The 48-year-old said cars were “a big part of his childhood” and family holidays.

Inspired by his love of the classic Trident brand and traditional bespoke men’s tailoring, Beckham re-imagined two classic models.

“It was a big part of my family vacations. I remember that we always used to drive where we went with my sister, that’s why cars are a big part of my childhood,” he said in an interview with French magazine L’Officiel.

“I am really interested in cars, like my dad, he used to love cars and he always talked to me about them. But then when I looked forward to buying my own car that’s really when it changed to me.”

The dad-of-four’s first choice for the new collection was the 1967 Maserati Ghibli coupe, where he matched a tan leather interior with a ‘night interaction’ blue colour for the exterior.

He then selected the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale, where he went for a ‘verde royale’ (dark green) exterior, paired with a brown leather upholstery inside.

From Manchester United and England star to all-round national treasure, global charity and brand ambassador and fashion icon, Beckham is known for his impeccable style. So why not design luxury cars next?

Last year The Sun estimated that Beckham could have spent £3 million on cars – reportedly more than 30 cars and motorbikes over the years.

It’s a long way from his first car – a turquoise 1994 Volkswagen Golf – that he sold in 2015 to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Famously, the first supercar he owned was a Porshe 911 Carrera that he bought in 1997 after he hit the big time at Manchester United.

He and Victoria were often pictured in it together in the early days of their relationship. It was later auctioned off for £171, 400.

Over the years he’s been known to own Jaguars, Ferraris, Range Rovers and a Lamborghini.

But his new collection will be seriously exclusive – with only 51 cars made of the Quattroporte Royal.

“Fuoriserie means ‘custom-built’ in Italian,” said Klaus Busse, head of design of Maserati, and the brand’s luxury clients can “express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati”.

Both of Beckham’s designs will only be available on the MC20 super sports car and the new SUV Grecale, which is equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – moving the brand closer to its 2025 goal of running on electricity alone.