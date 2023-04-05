David Beckham struggles to loosen up for salsa class with wife Victoria

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (4 April) to poke fun at her husband, David, on the way to salsa class with their daughter Harper Seven.

The 48-year-old Spice Girl turned fashion designer posted a video teasing the former England footballer on their way to the dancing lesson.

Posting to her 30 million followers, Victoria showed David practising his moves and wiggling his hips in an underground car park. “David… is warming up in the car park,” she said.

Inside a dance studio, complete with salsa music and multicoloured lights, Victoria told the camera: “Can’t wait to see David Beckham salsa!"

After turning the camera on her famous husband, who was dressed all in black with a white belt, she asked how he was feeling, to which he replied: “This down here feels great [gesturing below his waist], but this up here feels a bit tight [gesturing above his waist].”

Victoria jokingly asked him: “Are you struggling to loosen up?... Are you struggling?”

Speaking to the camera, Victoria explained her decision to wear black stiletto heels for the session, saying: “I’ve got my shoes on, they’re embarrassed I’m wearing heels but I’m going to show them how it’s done.”

The video showed the pair performing a salsa routine and an instructor could be heard counting the beats for them and guiding them through the dance.

“That was good!” exclaimed Victoria as they finished with an embrace.

The video is not the first time Victoria has given her followers a glimpse of her husband’s dancing skills. In July last year, she shared a video of her husband doing the worm dance move while the couple were on holiday.

She captioned the post “Cinco, Seis, Siete, Ocho!” followed by the clapping emojis, mimicking their instructor.