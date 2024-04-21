Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham carried his wife Victoria Beckham as they exited her 50th birthday bash on 20 April in London.

In a sweet moment captured by cameras, Victoria left her 50th birthday party in style thanks to her husband chivalrously carrying her out on his back. David – seen rocking a bow tie and suspenders over his white shirt and black suit pants – was dedicated to his mission to get Victoria home.

The fashion designer could be seen holding onto her 48-year-old husband’s chest and sleepily resting on his back. She rocked her own label that night, modeling a sheer green dress from a recent collection as well as heels and a chic pair of sunglasses.

Back in February, the Spice Girls member had an unfortunate accident at the gym that led to a broken foot. She reportedly arrived at the birthday party with the help of crutches. Thankfully, David swooped in to make her life a lot easier and carried her home. That being said, Victoria’s injury didn’t stop her from having fun with her famous friends and family.

The star-studded affair took place at member’s only club Oswald’s, with celebrities like Eva Longoria, Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek-Pinault, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury showing up and showing out. Most notably, Victoria’s fellow Spice Girls – Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, and Melanie “Mel B” Brown – made an appearance to celebrate their groupmate’s milestone birthday.

Victoria and her group members went on to treat partygoers to a rendition of their 1997 Spice Girls smash “Stop,” according to a video posted by David on social media. In the video, all five Spice Girls could be seen enjoying themselves as they recreated the music video’s choreography, even standing in the same positions as they did in the music video.

After David filmed the sweet moment, both he and Victoria shared it on their respective Instagram pages to the joy of Spice Girls fans everywhere. Victoria wrote that it was the “best night ever” in her caption and added the hashtag, “#SpiceUpYourLife.”

All four of the pair’s children – daughter Harper, 12, and sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19 – were pictured enjoying the festivities as well. Ahead of the party, Victoria showed off their dapper outfits in a sweet Instagram post with the whole family posing by a fireplace.

“Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much,” she wrote in the caption.

Victoria wore a sheer mint green gown with subtle ruching and floral details for the occasion, and Harper wore a simple yet elegant champagne silver gown. The boys all wore sleek tuxedos, with all of them wearing black except for Cruz who opted for a white tuxedo instead.