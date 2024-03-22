David Beckham reveals the greatest gift Victoria has ever given him

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has opened up about the greatest gift he’s received from his wife, Victoria.

The former soccer player recently appeared on a podcast episode of SiriusXM’sThis Life of Mine with James Corden, where he discussed his first impression of his now wife.

“I really just fancied her. I did. I just fancied her,” he told the host. “I didn’t know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her, like most people did at that time, and I didn’t know who I was marrying, who I was going to be with for the rest of my life. I didn’t realise what a strong woman she was and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything.”

David continued: “Yes, she’s beautiful. Yes, she was sexy. Yes, I fancied her, but in all honesty, I like a strong woman and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she’s a great mum. I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we’ve created this life with four amazing children which are the most important things in our life, so that’s why I chose Victoria.”

He specifically noted and praised the way she handles family matters.

“The way that she kind of runs the family, I think that is the most important thing to me,” David told Corden. “Because family has always been the most important, and the greatest thing she’s ever given me is my four children.”

Victoria and David are parents to 25-year-old son Brooklyn, 21-year-old son Romeo, 19-year-old son Cruz, and 12-year-old daughter Harper. They welcomed a daughter-in-law to their family after Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

The couple first crossed paths when David spotted Victoria at a televised Spice Girls concert back in 1996. During the podcast, David admitted that the girl group’s songs still hold a place in his heart, specifically his favourite song “Say You’ll Be There.”

“It’s my favourite because it was the song that was on the TV when I was sat in my room with Gary Nevill and it came on the telly and that was when I turned around to Gary and said: ‘I’m gonna marry that one in the short black dress,’” he recalled.

The two didn’t formally meet until 1997, when Posh Spice attended one of David’s Manchester United games. One year later, they were engaged and expecting their first child, before getting married on 4 July 1999.

Recently, the two of them celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday earlier this month, with the fashion designer taking to Instagram on 4 March to share a birthday tribute for her eldest son in honour of his 25th birthday. In her first post, she shared a sweet throwback video of a young Brooklyn singing along with his father at a Spice Girls concert.

“Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much,” she captioned the video. “Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!”

However, in her second post, Victoria took the opportunity to praise herself and husband David for their parenting skills. “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple - who have been married since 1999 - posing with the aspiring chef.

“We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday,” Victoria added.