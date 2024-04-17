David Beckham sweetly celebrates Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has just turned 50 years old.

On 17 April, her husband David Beckham decided to commemorate the occasion with a montage of clips of her of various ages and with their children on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife…” his caption began.

“As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain.”

The caption concluded: “But your biggest success are your children, you guide them love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven .”

Victoria showed her appreciation for the gesture by leaving a comment on the post that read, “I love you all so much xxx.” She also re-posted the clip on her own Instagram page.

Victoria and David are parents to 25-year-old son Brooklyn, 21-year-old son Romeo, 19-year-old son Cruz, and 12-year-old daughter Harper. They welcomed a daughter-in-law to their family after Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

Even her children made their own posts to honour their mother on her milestone birthday. Brooklyn posted a throwback photo of Victoria holding him as a baby with a caption that read: “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day.”

Romeo also posted a photo of the two of them together with a similar caption reading: “Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you.”

The Beckhams first crossed paths when David spotted Victoria at a televised Spice Girls concert back in 1996.

The two didn’t formally meet until 1997, when Posh Spice attended one of David’s Manchester United games. One year later, they were engaged and expecting their first child, before getting married on 4 July 1999.

Throughout their marriage David has revealed his first impression of Victoria when speaking on SiriusXM’sThis Life of Mine with James Corden.

“I really just fancied her. I did. I just fancied her,” he told the host. “I didn’t know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her, like most people did at that time, and I didn’t know who I was marrying, who I was going to be with for the rest of my life. I didn’t realise what a strong woman she was and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything.”

David continued: “Yes, she’s beautiful. Yes, she was sexy. Yes, I fancied her, but in all honesty, I like a strong woman and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she’s a great mum. I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we’ve created this life with four amazing children which are the most important things in our life, so that’s why I chose Victoria.”