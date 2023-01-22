Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Haye has addressed rumours that he is in a throuple with girlfriend Sian Osborne and The Saturdays star Una Healy.

In early January, reports emerged claiming that Haye and his girlfriend Osborne had recently opened up their relationship to include the singer.

On Saturday (21 January), former boxer Haye was in attendance at the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith at the Manchester AO Arena, when he was asked about the nature of his alleged “open relationship”.

“I like to keep my private life private,” Haye told Pro Boxing Fans. “I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.”

He added: “So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

In October, Haye, Osborne and Healy were seen together for the first time as they holidayed in Ibiza together. The trio also spent time together in London over Christmas.

On 1 January, Haye posted a picture to Instagram of the three of them standing in a swimming pool in Morocco.

“If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to,” he wrote. “I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”

A few days later, Healy shared a post of herself, Haye and Osborne sat having dinner together, writing that she’d started the year “feeling genuinely happy and at peace”.

In the comment section beneath, radio presenter Melvin Odoom wrote: “I wish I had two girlfriends.”

In October, Haye was cleared of assault after being accused of grabbing a man by the throat and threatening to kill him during the interval of a comedy show.

The judge ruled that he had no case to answer, with Haye saying he was “very happy” and “very pleased” with the result.