David and Victoria Beckham set up emergency fund with UNICEF to support Ukraine

David and Victoria Beckham have set up an emergency appeal to support refugees fleeing Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion of the country.

David Beckham, who is a longtime Global Goodwill Ambassador, launched the emergency appea l on International Women’s Day 2022 through his 7 Fund, in collaboration with UNICEF.

The couple shared the video announcement to their separate Instagram accounts on Tuesday, 8 March, where Beckham shared that his family had already made a donation to kickstart the appeal.

“Like you, I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief,” the retired football star said in the video. “Mothers forced to flee with their children. Families torn apart. Children pulled from their beds to become refugees overnight.

“With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of such despair,” he said. “As a longtime Global Goodwill Ambassador, I know how experienced UNICEF is at deploying aid in conflict situations. They have people on the front lines as refugees pour over borders to be given shelter in neighbouring countries.”

He continued, “That’s why this International Women’s Day I’m setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid. Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our family to kickstart the appeal. We would be so grateful if you would join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today.”

The emergency appeal will help provide immediate aid, shelter, food, and medical supplies to children and families across Ukraine. In 2005, David Beckham became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and established the 7 Fund through the organisation in 2015, which invests in the potential of children throughout Indonesia, Nepal, Uganda and El Salvador.

David and Victoria Beckham are not the only celebrities to donate money to relief efforts in Ukraine. Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and her husband Ashton Kutcher said they will match donations of $3m to help aid Ukrainian refugees.

“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American,” Kunis said in a video posted to her Instagram page. “I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

Skinnygirl founder and RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel has also raised $25m through her foundation BStrong. Frankel and her team have established border entry relief camps throughout Ukraine, and are providing temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees.