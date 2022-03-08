Ukraine news – live: Zelensky back in Kyiv office for the first time since invasion
Russian negotiators said the fourth round of peace talks would be unlikely to bring a final result
Russia is preparing to storm Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian army said today as another round of ceasefire negotiations ended without much progress.
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv” after they had failed to seize the capital for more than a week after the full-scale invasion was launched.
After the third round of peace talks finished, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said that the fourth round would take place – again in Belarus – in the “very very near future” and that the timing could be announced as soon as tomorrow.
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the overall situation.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence forces claim to have killed another top Russian military leader, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, adding to the list of senior officers killed in the invasion so far.
Zelensky back in his office in Kyiv, shares video: ‘I’m not hiding’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a new video from his office in the capital city Kyiv on late Monday night, which he visited for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.
“I stay here, in Kyiv, on Bankova, not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone as long as needed to win this war, our national war,” Mr Zelensky said in a video recorded in his office and shared on his Facebook page.
Here’s our full report on this:
Zelensky shares a video from his office in Kyiv for first time since invasion
‘And I am not afraid of anyone as long as needed to win this war, our national war’
Russian space chief feuds with US astronaut and likens Ukrainian president to Hitler on Twitter
Tensions between the Russian space agency and those of western nations due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine became more personal over the weekend, as Russia’s space chief attacked a Nasa astronaut on Twitter and likened the Ukrainian president to Adolph Hitler.
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the European Space Agency and Nasa issued carefully worded statements about the value of international cooperation in space, particularly on the International Space Station, which currently hosts five Nasa and European astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts.
But Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, took a different tact, issuing defiant and combative statements to the press and on Twitter, some of which have grown increasingly strange and bellicose in recent days.
Jon Kelvey has the story for The Independent.
Russian space chief feuds with US astronaut, likens Ukrainian president to Hitler
Russia’s bellicose space chief rants on twitter as Russia’s space program loses international partners over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
WATCH: Yo-Yo Ma plays Ukrainian national anthem at Washington performance
World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma broke from his famed interpretations of Bach and instead opened a Washington, DC, show with a solemn rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem.
The audience, at Washington’s Kennedy Center, stood throughout the performance, which earned a large round of applause.
Watch video of the performance below.
World Bank clears $723 million (£550 million) for Ukraine
The World Bank is ready with a package worth $723 million of loans and grants for Ukraine after a nod from its executive board on Monday, as the country closes in on 13 days of destruction from Russia-led invasion.
This includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the global financial institution said in a statement.
The funds are expected to be sent to Ukraine’s government in the next few days.
Blinken speaks with Ukrainian foreign minister
US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to assure of United States’s “steadfast solidarity” as the country continues to fight Russian invasion for 13 days now.
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing diplomatic measures to end “Putin’s war of choice”.
“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to offer continued support to the people and government of Ukraine and to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and mounting civilian deaths,” a statement from the state department read.
“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Putin’s war of choice,” the statement read.
It added: “The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, as they continue to resist Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attacks.”
Russia arrested more than 4,600 anti-war protesters over weekend
As Russian troops invade Ukraine, Russian officials have been cracking down on the anti-war movement in cities like Moscow and St Petersberg.
More than 4,640 people were detained across 65 cities on Sunday alone, according to monitoring group OVD-Info.
That brings the total number of Russians arrested at demonstrations since the war began to more than 13,000, OVD’s data suggests.
Those arrested report harsh treatment such as being beaten, dragged by their hair, and sprayed in the face with sanitiser.
Here’s how The Independent has covered Russian efforts to tamp down on dissent.
Thousands of people detained at latest anti-war protests in Russia
More than 3,500 people were detained in about 50 cities at protests against the invasion of Ukraine
Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter in crackdown on social media
Russia also cracking down on independent media inside country
Russia to jail citizens who spread ‘false information’ about army
Kremlin continues to insist its war with Ukraine is a ‘special operation’
ICMYI: Oil prices jump to 13-year high amid possible Western ban on Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
Oil prices soared on Sunday to their highest point since mid-2008, as the global market continued to suffer the consequences of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
The cost of Brent crude – considered the international benchmark – rose more than 9 per cent to a little more than $129 (£98) in the first few minutes of trade on Sunday, according to various reports. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9.4 per cent to $126.51.
Both hit their highest values back in July 2008 when Brent shot up to $147.50 a barrel and WTI, $147.27.
The Independent’s Sam Hancock has the details.
Oil prices jump to 13-year high amid possible Western ban on Russian oil
US in ‘active discussions’ with European allies to boycott Putin’s main export
Russian shelling stops Ukraine evacuations once more as Moscow issues demands to end war
The Kremlin has been widely condemned for saying it will only open humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians if they flee to Russia or Belarus, while issuing a list of demands to Kyiv.
On the twelfth day of Moscow’s war, Russia claimed it would halt its invasion “in a moment” if Ukraine agreed to certain terms. These include changing its constitution and recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
This came as Russian shelling blocks the evacuation of civilians from Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv, Volnovakha and Mykolaiv, according to Ukraine’s foreign ministry. “This prevents the safe passage of humanitarian columns with Ukrainian and foreign citizens, as well as the delivery of medicines and food,” it said in a statement.
The Independent’s Rory Sullivan has this look at where things stand.
Russian shelling stops Ukraine evacuations as Moscow issues demands to end war
Third round of talks ends in little progress, say negotiators
Russia is now the most sanctioned country in the world, beating out Iran
Russia is now the most sanctioned state in the world, topping even pariah countries like Iran.
In the last two weeks, Russia has been sanctioned more than 2,770 times, according to Castellum.AI, which tracks sanctions against the country.
All told, Russia faces more than 5,500 different concurrent financial penalties.
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has called for even tougher sanctions against Russia, as well as the establishment of a no-fly-zone over the country, backed by US or NATO airpower.
Tomorrow’s Independent: ‘Sick children forced to flee Ukraine'
Tuesday’s front for The Independent features a special report from Kim Sengupta, who is in Kyiv.
He has written about the severely ill children that have not been able to continue their treatment or rest since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine.
Children as young as babies, with diseases such as cancer, have had to travel for days to receive care in safe countries such as Germany – he writes.
Others who cannot flee have had to seek shelter in the hospitals’ basements – moves made even more difficult by requirements to be hooked to ventilators or other essential medical equipment.
Read the full story here:
Child cancer patients forced to flee Kyiv hospital as Russian bombing intensifies
Some children are too unwell to make the perilous journey, warns doctor
