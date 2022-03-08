✕ Close Civilians use planks to cross river fleeing Ukraine’s Irpin city after crucial bridge destroyed

Russia is preparing to storm Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian army said today as another round of ceasefire negotiations ended without much progress.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv” after they had failed to seize the capital for more than a week after the full-scale invasion was launched.

After the third round of peace talks finished, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said that the fourth round would take place – again in Belarus – in the “very very near future” and that the timing could be announced as soon as tomorrow.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the overall situation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence forces claim to have killed another top Russian military leader, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, adding to the list of senior officers killed in the invasion so far.