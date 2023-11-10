Moschino creative director Davide Renne dies at 46

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moschino’s creative director Davide Renne has died at the age of 46.

On 10 November, the Italian fashion house confirmed the death of the talented, staunch creative, most known for his extraordinary work on the womenswear design team for Gucci. Renne’s cause of death is understood to be a “serious illness”. As of now, no further details have been released.

“Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected… Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends,” Moschino executive chairman Massimo Ferretti wrote in a statement published by the house owner, Aeffe.

With an aptness for transforming wardrobe staples, while experimenting with structure and colour in contemporary, imagined ways, Renne dominated as the Head of Womenswear Design at Gucci before being appointed creative director for Moschino on 16 October. Succeeding Jeremy Scott, he began his new post on 1 November. Renne had only assumed the role for 10 days before his sudden passing in Milan. The Tuscany-born designer was set to showcase his debut collection in February for the fall/winter 2024 line.

“Franco taught us that fashion cannot be explained, can only be lived because it’s essentially, intimately, about life - about the world around us. This is, to me, the poetry of fashion,” Renne wrote in a statement following his appointment. “I see fashion as a dialogue where the creation of beauty happens. So, thank you Mr Ferretti and thank you House of Moschino for giving me the keys to your playroom.”

Before being tapped as creative director for Moschino, Renne worked alongside Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele at Gucci, joining the lauded house in 2004. Yet, his earliest métier, after graduating from Polimoda fashion school, was in Milan, learning from Alessandro Dell’Acqua inside his studio for four years. Renne thought Dell’Acqua to be his “first teacher and mentor in fashion”.

Between the time spent with Dell’Acqua and taking a job at the Kering-owned fashion house in 2004, Renne spent time at Ruffo Research, an Italian leather manufacturer that has collaborated with renowned industry innovators. When Renne worked at Ruffo Research, he did so next to Nicolas Ghesquière, the French fashion designer who’s been the women’s creative director for Louis Vuitton since 2013.

In his position as Head of Womenswear Design at Gucci, Renne presented a bold statement while the house transitioned from Michele’s seven-year tenure to Sabato De Sarno with the fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Eccentricity was definitely not lost in the use of faux fur to construct the glamorous outerwear, mini, and mid-length dresses.

Following the news of his passing, many in the fashion world have taken the opportunity to express their condolences. “You were the kindest and coolest and sweetest dear Davide. My heart is broken for you and your loved ones,” one tribute reads, while another states: “My heart breaks. Sweet Davide rest in peace.”