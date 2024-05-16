Dean McDermott hard launches new relationship amid Tori Spelling divorce

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dean McDermott has gone public with his new girlfriend Lily Calo amid his divorce proceedings with Tori Spelling.

On Instagram, the 57-year-old shared a picture of him rocking a pinstripe suit while Calo donned a matching dress during a night out on the town at the Los Angeles private club, The Magic Castle. The post was supported by his ex-wife, Spelling, who notably liked the post in what fans have assumed is a show of solidarity.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle,” he wrote. “Cuz she’s Magic!!“

Cala – a Conscious Community Global senior account executive – shared her own photo on Instagram of herself and McDermott, posting a sweet snap of the two cheek to cheek. In the caption, she said, “I’ve got peace and I’ve got love”.

In March, Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott, after 17 years and five children together, which include Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Despite their ongoing custody battle and divorce, Spelling left kind words below Calo’s post. “Love you both,” she wrote along with a heart and praised hands emoji.

Fans were perplexed that Spelling was supporting their relationship, with one commenter writing: “The fact that Tori liked this is mind-boggling!”

“It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more than I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” McDermott responded to the comment. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart [than] together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters.”

The couple have been linked together as far back as October, with a LinkedIn and Instagram showing McDermott posing alongside Calo in a photo with her colleagues.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gave fans an insight into her dynamic with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, sharing that they have eaten family meals together with the children. In March, she attended an event at Dave & Buster’s in L.A., spending time with the former couple and their children, according to Page Six.

In an 8 April episode of her podcast misSPELLING, she revealed that the executive has hung out with them on multiple occasions. “I like Lily a lot,” she told listeners. “It’s not bad. It’s different, right?”

When Spelling filed for divorce on 29 March in Los Angeles Superior Court, she cited “irreconcilable differences” in her petition. According to court documents, she is seeking physical custody of their five children as well as joint legal custody with McDermott. The documents also indicate that she is seeking spousal support.

In another episode, she recalled what went through her mind as she filed for divorce.

“I’m not gonna lie, there’s moments where I’m like, ‘Should I have stayed? What are the long-term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they’re in the same house, it’s all intact, you move fluidly, but there’s so much unhappiness and so much anger?’” she admitted on her podcast. “At what point is it worth it to have to have them go through that process where they’re separated, and they go see different parents?”

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared in June 2023, McDermott announced their separation to the shock of many. In McDermott’s divorce filing, he reportedly countered Spelling’s request for sole physical custody of their five kids The Canadian actor requested joint physical and legal custody instead.