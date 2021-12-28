<p>Debra Messing pays tribute to Lori Davis</p>

Debra Messing reflects on death of former partner Will Chase’s ex-wife Lori Davis: ‘We were chosen family’

‘Ours was a unique bond,’ Messing says of pair’s friendship

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 28 December 2021 15:48
Debra Messing has shared her grief over the passing of Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase.

The Wedding Date star mourned Davis, who she described as “chosen family” on Instagram on Monday, where she shared a series of photos of the pair.

“I can’t believe you’re gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It’s not fair. You’re so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate…anything,” Messing wrote, before reflecting on the “unique bond” that she and Davis shared.

She continued: “Lori was my ex-partner’s ex-wife. Yes, that’s right. And the mother to two spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had.”

According to the Will & Grace star, she and Davis developed a “beautiful” friendship through their love for one another’s children, with the actor recalling how the pair had gone to every children’s musical and theatre production together.

Messing, who dated Chase from 2011 to 2014, also revealed that she and Davis had “connected” recently, as she explained that her ex-partner’s ex-wife wrote a “personal recommendation for my boy’s application to her college alma mater” and that she did the same for Davis and Chase’s two daughters, Daisy, 22, and Gracie, 20.

“We rooted for each other. We sent singing happy birthday videos to each other, and she helped me celebrate my 50th birthday. We were chosen family,” Messing continued. “Many many hearts are shattered right now. Please say a prayer for her family. And remember, we are guaranteed nothing.”

In the comments, many fans praised Messing for the emotional tribute, with one person writing: “Wow, this is just so beautiful,” while another said: “Chosen family is a bond like no other. Prayers to you and all who loved her for peace during this sad time.”

Chase’s current partner Ingrid Michaelson also paid tribute to Davis on Instagram, where she shared a photo of the two of them and wrote that she would miss the other woman.

Ingrid Michaelson pays tribute to Lori Davis

(Instagram )

“I’ll miss Lori. She called me her wife. Which was funny since she was Will, my partner’s, ex-wife. She was kind. And funny. And silly. She was so supportive. Creative. Daring. Always a bright light in a dark room,” she wrote.

Chase and Davis were married from 1998 until 2008.

