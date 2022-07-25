Declan Donnelly makes nod to Ant McPartlin with newborn son’s name

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have welcomed their “wonderful” second child together.

The TV star described his newborn son, named Jack Anthony Alphonsus, as a “very welcome ray of light”.

The presenter, and latter half of the entertainment duo Ant and Dec, made the announcement on Sunday.

(WireImage)

Posting the news of his newborn son on Twitter, Donnelly, 46, said the couple’s daughter Isla Elizabeth Ann, three, “is beyond excited to be a big sister.”

The post was accompanied by an adorable photograph of Jack’s fingers wrapped around those of his father.

”Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light,” Donnelly wrote.

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister!”

Will-wishers flocked to to offer their congratulations to the heartfelt announcement, with one fan writing: “Congratulations to you, Ali and Isla! I’m sure your brother is watching with so much love for you all. I bet Ant is so moved by you giving your son his name. Much love to you all x”

Another wrote: “Congratulations! Fantastic news at such a difficult time. A true ray of light and lovely playmate for Isla.”

Several eagle-eyed devotees noticed the nod in Jack’s name to Donnelly’s co-presenter I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Anthony McPartlin, with one fan admitting the sweet tribute made them “well up.”

“Heaven knows how the (now) Big Ant feels,” they added.

Monday’s announcement was the first fans had heard regarding the pregnancy of Donnelly’s wife and long-term sweetheart Ali.

Earlier this month, Donnelly told of his heartbreak following the tragic and sudden death of his brother Father Dermott Donnelly.

At the time he tweeted: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated DD.”