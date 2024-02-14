Decorating with red and pink: How to master this daring colour combination

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Valentine’s Day nearly upon us, pink and red have become a part of the everyday landscape – filling shop windows, embellishing cards, and adorning heart-shaped chocolate boxes. Instantly imparting a sense of cheer and, of course, romance, I’m convinced this colour combination deserves more attention outside of 14 February. Martin Waller, founder of global design brand, Andrew Martin, agrees, saying: “Pink and red work perfectly together as they both have the same undertone, yet can contrast each other – one is delicate and feminine whilst the other is bold, rich, and fiery.”

But it’s no secret that styling these hues together has long been considered a major fashion faux pas. To help you get over this antiquated rule, I’ve spoken to six design experts who are all for combining these sister shades at home (sans cheesy bunting, balloons, and paper cupids). Here, they share their tips and tricks for pulling off this unexpected palette all year round.

Blush or plaster pink is Matthew Williamson’s go-to neutral (Damian Russell)

Sarah Ross, co-founder of home accessories brand, Addison Ross begins, “I tend to break traditional colour matching. When learning about colour pairing as a child, you’re taught the must and must nots, heavily relying on the colour wheel and the belief that hues which sit opposite each other are complementary. Think peach and turquoise or lilac and mustard. But when we started establishing our brand’s signature Pantones, it became clear to me that those rules are made to be broken.”

Matthew Williamson recommends using red to highlight an accessory or piece of furniture (Damian Russell)

For those wondering where to start, British interior designer, Matthew Williamson recommends re-defining what constitutes a “neutral”. He explains, “Blush or plaster pink is my go-to neutral. It’s kinder and more forgiving than white, more fun than beige, and warmer than grey.” He continues, “Red, on the other hand, is a colour that commands attention. When it comes to interiors, I see it as an accent colour. I recommend using it with restraint to highlight an accessory or piece of furniture that you want to stand out against a softer backdrop. For example, a wooden chair, chest of drawers or coffee table painted in a pillar box red instantly uplifts a soft pink space. If you’re in doubt about giving this combo a go, start with some easy-to-change ideas, such as a bunch of red dahlias in a pink vase, or a lampshade in an ikat pattern that combines both colours.”

Athina Bluff draws upon nature, and looks for organic colour pairings (Topology Interiors)

Athina Bluff, founder of interior design studio, Topology, adds: “Think about which shades complement each other rather than clash. For example, an earthy, muted pink pairs well with a deep red like maroon or burgundy.” She continues, “Consider using patterns that draw upon nature – thinking about where the colour pairing can be found organically, like in the garden. Pink and red floral prints work beautifully as wallpaper, art, cushions, or curtains.”

A balanced, eclectic feel: the Pink Asiatic Pheasant collection from Burleigh Pottery (Burleigh)

Likewise, Alison Howell, Design and Development Manager at Burleigh Pottery recommends bringing cheerful floral crockery into your tablescape. She explains, “The perfect hues for spring – pink and red – create a fresh seasonal look. Don’t be afraid to mix both patterns and colours on your table. For example, you can start the setting with red and white striped or wide-check gingham linens. Then, add floral dinnerware in petal pink, such as our Asiatic Pheasants collection. By combining patterns of different scales, you create a balanced, eclectic feel.”

Annika Reed suggests infusing touches of gold into your scheme for a luxurious ambiance (Annika Reed)

Finally, Will Plowden, founder of homeware e-commerce platform, The Roost, advises, “Don’t be exclusive. Make sure to balance your pink and red scheme out with neutral tones like off-whites and creams as well as greens, blues, and natural woods.” Annika Reed, founder of the eponymous wallpaper and fabric studio agrees, adding “Consider infusing touches of gold into your scheme for a luxurious ambiance, such as with a heavy gilt frame, a lamp with a brass base, or a chair upholstered in gold velvet.”