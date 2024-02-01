Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re keeping it lowkey with a partner or planning a palentines dinner party, if you don’t fancy forking out for an expensive meal at a restaurant this Valentine’s Day, a supermarket meal deal is the next best thing – and M&S is arguably the crème de la crème.

Serving up a decadent three-course meal to enjoy with a loved one, M&S has joined the likes of Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Co-op to reveal its 2024 line-up. Spoiler: we don’t think it’ll disappoint.

Costing just £25, you can feast on a starter, main, side and dessert, complete with a bottle of fizz, wine or your choice of soft drink for £12.50 per head.

From tempting meat dishes (think sirloin steak, lamb shank and chicken cordon bleu) and fish mains to vegan and vegetarian offerings like tempura fritters and mushroom stroganoff pie, you’re spoiled for choice. There are also boozy and non-alcoholic tipples to pair with your meal – and that’s all before you even get to decide which dessert to indulge in.

From the full line-up to when it’s available to shop, here’s what you can expect from the Marks and Spencer Valentine’s dine-in meal deal.

When is the M&S Valentine’s meal deal launching?

(Marks & Spencer )

A highlight each year, Marks and Spencer’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal for 2024 is already available to buy online from Ocado. It will be available in-store from 9 February, right up to the big day itself on 14 February.

How much does it cost?

Slightly more expensive than last year, but still a steal, the Marks and Spencer dine-in deal for 2024 costs £25 (£12.50 per head). This includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (prosecco, wine or a soft drink) for two people.

What’s included in the M&S Valentine’s dine-in deal?

Rivaling other supermarkets with the wealth of food available, there’s something for everyone in M&S’s dine-in deal, from vegans to gluten-free. For starters, choose between everything from a king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins (£7, Ocado.com), coquilles st jacques (£7, Ocado.com) and tempura prawns with a lemon aioli dip (£5, Ocado.com), to vegan-friendly crispy tempura vegetable fritters (£4, Ocado.com). For vegetarians, there’s also a rich breaded camembert and compote (£4.75, Ocado.com).

As for the main event, you’re spoiled for choice with eight dishes. Meat eaters can feast on a beef wellington with red wine jus, slow-cooked lamb shanks (£10, Ocado.com), sirloin steak with garlic butter (£10, Ocado.com), rump steaks with peppercorn sauce (£10, Ocado.com), pork saltimbocca (£10, Ocado.com) and chicken cordon bleu (£9.50, Ocado.com). If it’s pescatarian grub you’re after, there’s a tasty butterflied seabass stuffed with herb butter (£8.50, Ocado.com) while the mushroom stroganoff pie has vegans covered.

M&S’s side dishes are just as tempting, with plenty of veg options – think a cheesy green veg bake (£4, Ocado.com), asparagus (£3, Ocado.com), a vegetable medley (£3.50, Ocado.com) and Mediterranean veg (£3.50, Ocado.com). Or, indulge in potato dauphinoise (£3.50, Ocado.com), smashed potatoes (£3.50, Ocado.com), triple cooked chips (£3.75, Ocado.com) and truffle mash (£3.75, Ocado.com).

Now, onto dessert. If you’re a chocolate nut, there’s a triple choc pudding (£4, Ocado.com), melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings (£4.75, Ocado.com), chocolate and caramel pots (£4.50, Ocado.com) and a white chocolate and raspberry mousse hearts (£4.50, Ocado.com), while those with a sweet tooth are catered for with zingy lemon cheesecakes (£4, Ocado.com), salted caramel profiteroles (£4, Ocado.com) and a tiramisu mousse cake (£4.50, Ocado.com). Or, enjoy a mini cheese board (£4, Ocado.com) with cheddar, blue and more. As for the vegans, the plant kitchen stroganoff pies (£8.25, Ocado.com) sound like a delight.

No Valentine’s meal is complete without an accompanying tipple. Fizz fans will love the prosecco rose (£12, Ocado.com) or conte prosecco (£12, Ocado.com) while the low alcohol frizzantea rosè (£8, Ocado.com) is a nice alternative. There’s also a bottle of La Cascata passivento (£12, Ocado.com), Facon Grabado malbec (£12, Ocado.com) and Lisboa bonita (£12, Ocado.com) for red vino lovers, while the Mezzacorona pinot grigio riserva (£11, Ocado.com) and Mystery Bay sauvignon blanc (£10, Ocado.com) are sure to be refreshing.

