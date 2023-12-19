Demi Lovato’s mother sweetly reacts to her engagement to Jordan Lutes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Demi Lovato’s mother has shown love for her daughter’s happiness in a poignant message.

On 16 December, the former Disney Channel star and boyfriend Jordan Lutes - known as “Jutes” - announced they were engaged after dating for more than one year. While Lovato’s been very vocal about the bliss she feels in her relationship with the Toronto-based artist, her mom is equally as pleased.

Dianna De La Garza, the “Heart Attack” singer’s 61-year-old mother, took to Instagram to honour the happy couple on 18 December. Alongside a slideshow of images featuring Lovato and Lutes, she commented: “Congratulations, @ddlovato and @jutesmusic on your engagement. Demi - HAPPY looks so beautiful on you.”

“Jordan, you’ve been a big part of this family for a while now but THANK YOU for making it official. You’re stuck with us now,” her mother added.

Both Lovato and Jutes acknowledged Dianna’s kind words on the app, adding their own under her post.

“I ain’t goin nowhere. Love you,” Jutes wrote, while Lovato added: “Aww thank you momma!! I love you so much!!!”

Though Dianna’s public message comes two days after the duo promised to get married, both Lovato’s mother and members of their family were in attendance at their restaurant engagement.

The pair first connected in 2022 when Jutes helped co-write a single on Lovato’s eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. By August that year, the “Confident” creator was reported to be in a “happy and healthy” relationship and was soon after spotted holding hands with Jutes in New York.

For her 30th birthday on 20 August, Jutes celebrated the singer’s birthday with a sweet tribute posted to Instagram. “Happy birthday to my best friend,” he captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of the couple from the past year. “You’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

He continued: “I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u. But now that I do, I’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. I couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. Hope u have the best bday ever [sic] I love u.”

As of now, no wedding plans have been announced.