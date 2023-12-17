Demi Lovato to marry musician Jutes after ‘intimate’ proposal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes are engaged after over one year together.

The Canadian singer, who goes by the stage name “Jutes”, revealed he had proposed to Lovato, 31, on Saturday (16 December) in a post on Instagram, calling himself the “luckiest man alive right now”.

Alongside a picture of the couple, wearing matching black outfits, Jutes wrote: “Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I can’t imagine my life without you and thank God now i’ll never have to. Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. I’m so in love with you”.

The musician also shared a picture of the bespoke, pear-shaped diamond ring he gave Lovato, which was reportedly custom-made by New York-based boutique Material Good.

Lovato began dating Jutes in August 2022, seven months after they met while co-writing the song “SUBSTANCE” from her eighth studio album HOLY FVCK.

A representative for the American singer and actor, who uses she/they pronouns, first confirmed news of the engagement to People, adding that a “personal and intimate proposal” took place in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The pair then went to one of their favourite restaurants in the city to celebrate with their families, the outlet reported.

Lovato previously revealed she and Jutes were “friends for a while” before they “told each other how we felt” during an appearance on The LadyGang podcast.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session,” she told hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek. “He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like: ‘Who is this guy?’

“I texted my friends and was like: ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself,’” Lovato admitted.

In March, the singer, who was the star of 2008 film Camp Rock, said she was excited to share “more birthdays” with Lutes, adding “I’ve waited my whole life to find you”.

On Instagram, she left him a heartfelt message which read: “My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!!

“I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self.

Lovato and Jutes were ‘friends for a while’ before they ‘told each other how we felt’ (Getty Images for Operation Smile)

“I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine,” Lovato wrote.

In August, Lutes penned a birthday message to Lovato in which he called the singer his “best friend.”

He said: “Your heart has changed lives all over the planet... especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago.

“I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u,” Lutes added.

In 2021, Lovato said the end of their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped her come out as non-binary.

In an interview with GQ Spain last year, Lovato explained her decision to start using she/her pronouns as well as they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary, adding it was “absolutely exhausting” having to educate people about her gender identity.

“It was absolutely exhausting,” Lovato said, according to a translated version of the interview. “That is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun ... I just got tired.”

New Mexico-born former Disney Channel star Lovato suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, having been sober for six years.

Additional reporting on wires.