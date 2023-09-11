Demi Lovato admits she was ‘nervous’ meeting boyfriend Jutes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Demi Lovato has admitted to feeling “nervous” when she first met her boyfriend Jutes.

In a clip of Tuesday’s episode of the PodcastOne podcast LadyGang, the singer-songwriter, 31, shared about the moment they met their now-boyfriend and musician Jutes - whose real name is Jordan Lutes - while working together on Lovato’s 2022 album HOLY FVCK.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session,” the performer explained to hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek. “He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like: ‘Who is this guy?’”

“I texted my friends and was like: ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself,’” they admitted. While the former Disney Channel star and the musician have been in a romantic relationship for one year, it took “a couple of months” for things to become romantic between the two, as their relationship was initially rooted in friendship. “He was just so focused on the music,” Lovato said. “So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

Lovato credits starting out as friends as the foundation for their relationship, and the reason why they’ve lasted. “I’ve dealt with that in the past of people having different motives and it’s just such a letdown,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer noted. “So I think when you’re able to build that friendship with someone, the trust is there that you don’t really always get when you first start dating somebody. Dating can be scary.”

The pair went public with their relationship in August 2022, with sources confirming their relationship at the time to People, revealing: “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

Recently, Jutes celebrated Lovato’s birthday in August with her and posted a heartfelt tribute to the “Skyscraper” singer on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photos, the musician captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my best friend. You’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

He continued, “I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u. But now that I do, I’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. I couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. Hope u have the best bday ever [sic] I love u.”

In the comment section, the pop star gushed: “Oh my God.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest ****ing caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate. I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you.”

In July, the singer also spoke about her boyfriend to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up , saying: “I’m super happy, and he’s my best friend.”